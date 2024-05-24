McDavid scores in 2OT, Oilers defeat Stars in Game 1 of West Final

McDavid won it when he redirected a centering pass from Evan Bouchard past Jake Oettinger.

Game 2 of the best-of-7 series will be here Saturday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman also scored, and Stuart Skinner made 31 saves for the Oilers, who are the No. 2 seed from the Pacific Division.

Tyler Seguin scored twice, and Oettinger made 35 saves for the Stars, who are the No. 1 seed from the Central Division.

Draisaitl gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead 58 seconds into the second period when he shot a bouncing puck from his knees at the bottom of the right face-off circle past Oettinger. He has 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists) in 13 postseason games and at least one point in each game.

Hyman made it 2-0 at 4:17, slipping a shot between Oettinger’s pads from in front as he fought through a check from Stars defenseman Chris Tanev.

Seguin cut the lead to 2-1 at 6:11 on a net-mouth scramble after Jamie Benn intercepted a clearing attempt by Oilers defenseman Brett Kulak.

Seguin scored his second of the game to tie it 2-2 at 16:37 of the third period. Jason Robertson threw the puck on net from the slot and Evgenii Dadonov redirected it to Seguin for a tap in at the left post.