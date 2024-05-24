Oilers penalty kill sets stage for McDavid heroics in Game 1 of West Final

DALLAS -- Before Connor McDavid could score the winning goal for the Edmonton Oilers in a 3-2 double-overtime victory against the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final at American Airlines Center on Thursday, he had to sweat out a four-minute double minor for high-sticking in the first overtime.

The Oilers captain was quick to credit the penalty-killing unit, which enabled McDavid to redirect a pass from Evan Bouchard past Stars goalie Jake Oettinger 32 seconds into the second overtime.

“It was long, really long, miserable, I hated every second of it,” McDavid said of sitting in the penalty box. “The guys did an amazing job. The penalty kill has just been amazing and to step in there for four minutes against a good power play, you can’t give those guys enough credit.”

Game 2 of the best-of-7 series will be here Saturday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

McDavid was assessed the double minor 17 seconds into the first overtime after clipping Stars forward Matt Duchene in the face. Duchene had to leave the game temporarily to deal with a cut but returned before the end of overtime.

McDavid was not happy with being assessed the penalty; he was turning to chase the puck and caught Duchene with his stick.

“My thing was that I don’t know what I’m supposed to do there,” McDavid said. “I am going forward trying to play the puck, it feels like he’s holding my stick. I didn’t really feel the high stick at all. I think maybe even his face comes down on my stick, I’m not sure what I’m supposed to do. Maybe unlucky, I guess, but certainly glad the boys killed it off.”

The McDavid infraction was two of the five minor penalties the Oilers killed in the win.

The Oilers have gone five consecutive games without giving up a power-play goal, killing off their last 19 penalties. Edmonton has not given up a power-play goal since allowing two in a 4-3 loss in Game 3 against the Vancouver Canucks in the Western Conference Second Round.

“They’re just so connected right now, so in sync and skating well,” McDavid said. “They (opponents) have the extra guy and sometimes you can’t even tell, they’re skating so well, and they’re so well connected. It’s fun to watch. They’ve been great for the whole playoffs here.”