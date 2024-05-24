Oilers vs. Stars, Game 1 of Western Conference Final: Instant reaction

McDavid scores in 2OT to lift Edmonton in opener

edm-group-celly

© Cooper Neill/Getty Images

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Dallas Stars 3-2 in double overtime in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Thursday to take the lead in the best-of-7 series.

Here are some immediate takeaways from the game by NHL.com staff writer Tracey Myers:

Star of the game

Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner was tested more in the second half of the game than the first, but he was great throughout. He was a big part of the Edmonton penalty kill, which went 5-for-5, and it was hard to blame him on either of Dallas forward Tyler Seguin’s goals. Skinner made 31 saves for his third consecutive postseason win.

Goal of the game

It’s Connor McDavid’s game-winner, of course. Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard passed from along the right boards to McDavid, who was in the slot. One quick redirection later, McDavid gave Edmonton the victory 32 seconds into the second overtime.

EDM@DAL WCF, Gm1: McDavid tips in game-winning goal in 2OT

Save of the game

Stars goalie Jake Oettinger had a test or two in this one, but the toughest came at 14:38 of the first overtime, when he came up big with a little help from a teammate. McDavid got the puck in front with Oettinger sprawled out with his stick extended. Stars defenseman Chris Tanev got his stick on McDavid’s shot attempt, which he still got off, and Oettinger was able to make the stick save and keep the game tied.

What’s next

The Stars will try to even the series in Game 2 at American Airlines Center on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Related Content

McDavid scores in 2OT, Oilers defeat Stars in Game 1 of West Final

Oettinger makes amazing stick save to stop McDavid in 1st overtime

Latest News

McDavid scores in 2OT, Oilers defeat Stars in Game 1 of West Final

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs conference finals schedule

Oettinger makes amazing stick save to stop McDavid in 1st overtime

Hughes, Nemec key to helping Devils become perennial playoff contenders

Canucks expect next season to be harder after return to playoffs

Duchene, family enjoying Stars’ run to Western Conference Final against Oilers 

ThunderBug surprises McDonagh’s kids with welcome back video

Rangers aim to 'play a better game' in bid to even East Final vs. Panthers

Boeser missed Game 7 for Canucks against Oilers with blood clot in leg

Panthers look to continue winning ugly in Game 2 of East final

3 Keys: Oilers at Stars, Game 1 of Western Conference Final

Hiller to remain coach of Kings

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

AHL notebook: Western Conference prospects starring in playoffs

Hintz out for Stars in Game 1 of Western Final against Oilers

Landeskog planning to return to Avalanche next season

Drury, Laviolette always 'on the same page' as Rangers brain trust

Allvin, Nill, Zito finalists for General Manager of the Year Award