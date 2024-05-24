Oilers vs. Stars, Game 1 of Western Conference Final: Instant reaction

The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Dallas Stars 3-2 in double overtime in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Thursday to take the lead in the best-of-7 series.

Here are some immediate takeaways from the game by NHL.com staff writer Tracey Myers:

Star of the game

Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner was tested more in the second half of the game than the first, but he was great throughout. He was a big part of the Edmonton penalty kill, which went 5-for-5, and it was hard to blame him on either of Dallas forward Tyler Seguin’s goals. Skinner made 31 saves for his third consecutive postseason win.

Goal of the game

It’s Connor McDavid’s game-winner, of course. Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard passed from along the right boards to McDavid, who was in the slot. One quick redirection later, McDavid gave Edmonton the victory 32 seconds into the second overtime.