Stars lament missed chances in Game 1 2OT loss to Oilers in West Final

DALLAS -- The emotion was simple after the Dallas Stars’ 3-2 double-overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final at American Airlines Center on Thursday.

“Disappointment,” forward Tyler Seguin said.

The Stars played well enough to win in a game of bounces and breaks. They were one shot away. But they went 0-for-5 on the power play, including 0-for-2 on a double minor in the first overtime, when forward Jason Robertson hit the right goal post and later the left.

“Obviously, you’ve got to score on that double minor,” coach Pete DeBoer said. “That’s probably the game right there.”

And so, here they go again. This is the seventh straight time they have lost a Game 1.

The bad news is that once again Dallas is playing from behind. Often it catches up with you. Teams that have lost Game 1 are 247-522 in best-of-7 series in NHL history (.321).

That puts more importance on Game 2 here Saturday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

The Stars lost the first two games to the Vegas Golden Knights in overtime in the conference final last season and ended up losing in six games. Before playing the Golden Knights in Game 1 of the first round this season, DeBoer looked back.

“We know the importance of the early parts of the series, particularly last year,” DeBoer said then. “Losing the first two games in overtime and getting in that hole was essentially the series. We tried to climb back in. But you get in a hole, I think, against a really good team at this time of year early in the series, it’s really hard to climb out.”