McDavid scoring surge has Oilers captain back in dominant form

EDMONTON -- It seemed only a matter of time before Connor McDavid would return to his offensively dominant self.

An upper-body injury sustained against the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 21 kept the Edmonton Oilers captain out for two games and appeared to affect him early in his return.

Yet, a five-point performance (one goal, four assists) in an 8-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Rogers Place on Sunday, preceded by four assists in a 5-0 victory at the Washington Capitals on Friday, has McDavid back within sight of the NHL scoring lead and the Oilers (7-12-1) winners of two straight after losing their previous three.

The Oilers center went from 108th in scoring Nov. 19 (13 points; four goals, nine assists in 14 games) to 16th by Sunday with 25 points (seven goals, 18 assists) in 18 games.

"Confidence is obviously a big part of it," McDavid said. "I think our whole team is playing better and I think that is why you are starting to see guys have success. It is not just a light switch that one or two guys can just turn on. It takes a whole group, and I thought our group has been playing better of late and you are starting to see guys have a little bit of success. And a little bit too is it's just going in, guys are making plays, and it is just going in."

Sunday was the ninth time McDavid had five points in one game, which moved him past Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin for the most of an active NHL player. The five-time Art Ross Trophy winner as the League's leading scorer (2017, 2018, 2021, 2022, 2023) has 12 points (three goals, nine assists) on a four-game point streak and was named the NHL First Star for the week ending Nov. 26.

"We know what he can do, what he's capable (of)," Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. "I thought most year he's been playing well and sometimes the pucks just don't go in and the points don't show up quite the same. But it's definitely great to see him driving it."