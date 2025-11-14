Olivier, Coyle each has 3 points, Blue Jackets hold off Oilers

Olivier had two goals and an assist, and Coyle had a goal and two assists for the Blue Jackets (9-7-1). Adam Fantilli scored for the third straight game and Jet Greaves made 25 saves.

Kirill Marchenko had an assist to extend his point streak to 10 games (12 points; three goals, nine assists).

Leon Draisaitl scored twice, Evan Bouchard had three assists and Calvin Pickard made 20 saves for the Oilers (8-7-4).

Connor McDavid had two assists to extend his point streak to seven games (13 points; four goals, nine assists).

The Oilers won their previous two games in overtime – 5-4 at home against the Blue Jackets on Monday and 2-1 at the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.

Olivier gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at 15:36 of the first period on a tip of Coyle’s shot.

Coyle scored 44 seconds into the second period to make it 2-0 after Olivier stole the puck from McDavid and fed him at the crease.

Matt Savoie cut it to 2-1 at 8:09, redirecting Bouchard’s shot, and Draisaitl tied it 2-2 at 9:49 with a one-timer from the right circle off a pass by Bouchard.

Denton Mateychuk made it 3-2 for the Blue Jackets at 10:19, scoring short side from the right circle off a rebound.

A goal by McDavid to make it 3-3 was overturned at 11:30 when the Blue Jackets successfully challenged that Draisaitl was offside.

Fantilli upped the score to 4-2 at 18:20, tucking in a loose rebound at the left post.

Olivier made it 5-2 at 7:30 of the third period, setting up in the slot and scoring off a pass from below the net from Coyle.

The Oilers pulled to within 5-3 at 7:57 on a goal by Vasily Podkolzin from the slot.

Draisaitl made it 5-4 at 11:27 with a wrist shot from the right circle.