Oilers at Blue Jackets projected lineups

OILERS (8-6-4) at BLUE JACKETS (8-7-1)
7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNP, SNW, SNE
Oilers projected lineup
Andrew Mangiapane -- Connor McDavid -- Matt Savoie
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Jack Roslovic
Isaac Howard -- Adam Henrique -- Trent Frederic
Mattias Janmark -- Noah Philp -- Curtis Lazar
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Jake Walman
Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Alec Regula, Troy Stecher, David Tomasek
Injured: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed), Zach Hyman (wrist), Kasperi Kapanen (knee)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson
Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier
Miles Wood -- Isac Lundestrom -- Yegor Chinakhov
Zach Werenski -- Ivan Provorov
Denton Mateychuk -- Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen -- Dante Fabbro
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Dysin Mayo, Zach Aston-Reese
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Boone Jenner (upper body)
Status report
The Oilers did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 2-1 overtime win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday. ... Pickard could start after Skinner made 20 saves against the Flyers. ... The injury to Jenner in the second period of a 2-1 shootout win at the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday “isn’t short term,” Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said; the forward and Columbus captain will be replaced by Johnson, who was a scratch at Seattle.