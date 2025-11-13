Oilers at Blue Jackets projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

OILERS (8-6-4) at BLUE JACKETS (8-7-1)

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNP, SNW, SNE

Oilers projected lineup

Andrew Mangiapane -- Connor McDavid -- Matt Savoie

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Jack Roslovic

Isaac Howard -- Adam Henrique -- Trent Frederic

Mattias Janmark -- Noah Philp -- Curtis Lazar

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Jake Walman

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Alec Regula, Troy Stecher, David Tomasek

Injured: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed), Zach Hyman (wrist), Kasperi Kapanen (knee)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson

Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Miles Wood -- Isac Lundestrom -- Yegor Chinakhov

Zach Werenski -- Ivan Provorov

Denton Mateychuk -- Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen -- Dante Fabbro

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Dysin Mayo, Zach Aston-Reese

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Boone Jenner (upper body)

Status report

The Oilers did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 2-1 overtime win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday. ... Pickard could start after Skinner made 20 saves against the Flyers. ... The injury to Jenner in the second period of a 2-1 shootout win at the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday “isn’t short term,” Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said; the forward and Columbus captain will be replaced by Johnson, who was a scratch at Seattle.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Karlsson home in Sweden with resurgent Penguins for Global Series, eyes Olympic spot

Matthews expected to be sidelined 1 week for Maple Leafs

NHL EDGE stats behind Bedard’s prowess, surprising Blackhawks 

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

NHL On Tap: Marchenko, McDavid look to extend point streaks for Blue Jackets, Oilers

Dillon fined maximum for actions in Devils game

Brooks dies at 75; covered Rangers, hockey for nearly 40 years 

Pinto signs 4-year, $30 million contract with Senators

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL announces multiyear partnership with NORQAIN ahead of Global Series

Mammoth recover, score 5 straight to deny Sabres 1st road win

Nemec caps hat trick with OT goal, Devils edge Blackhawks

Roslovic scores in OT again, propels Oilers past Flyers

Panarin has 4 assists, Rangers defeat Lightning for 5th straight road win

Super 16: Landeskog of Avalanche, Devils captain Hischier among stars from Europe 

AHL notebook: Fowler, Murashov among top goalies in Eastern Conference

NHL Status Report: Matthews injured in Maple Leafs loss