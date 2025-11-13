Oilers at Blue Jackets projected lineups

OILERS (8-6-4) at BLUE JACKETS (8-7-1)

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNP, SNW, SNE

Oilers projected lineup

Andrew Mangiapane -- Connor McDavid -- Matt Savoie

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Jack Roslovic

Isaac Howard -- Adam Henrique -- Trent Frederic

Mattias Janmark -- Noah Philp -- Curtis Lazar

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Jake Walman

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Alec Regula, Troy Stecher, David Tomasek

Injured: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed), Zach Hyman (wrist), Kasperi Kapanen (knee)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson

Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Miles Wood -- Isac Lundestrom -- Yegor Chinakhov

Zach Werenski -- Ivan Provorov

Denton Mateychuk -- Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen -- Dante Fabbro

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Dysin Mayo, Zach Aston-Reese

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Boone Jenner (upper body)

Status report

The Oilers did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 2-1 overtime win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday. ... Pickard could start after Skinner made 20 saves against the Flyers. ... The injury to Jenner in the second period of a 2-1 shootout win at the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday “isn’t short term,” Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said; the forward and Columbus captain will be replaced by Johnson, who was a scratch at Seattle.