Oilers score 4 unanswered, rally to defeat Avalanche for 4th straight win

Bouchard breaks tie in 3rd with 6:55 remaining for Edmonton; Colorado has lost 3 of past 5

EDM at COL | Recap

By Ryan Boulding
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DENVER -- Connor McDavid scored a goal and had an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers rallied from a three-goal deficit to win 4-3 against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Thursday.

Evan Bouchard also scored a goal and had an assist, and Brett Kulak and Viktor Arvidsson each scored a goal for the Oilers (29-13-3), who have won four straight, including a 5-3 comeback win at the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday. Leon Draisaitl had two assists, and Stuart Skinner made 22 saves.

It was Edmonton’s first three-goal comeback win since Nov. 26, 2022, a 4-3 win at the New York Rangers.

Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals, and Logan O’Connor scored a goal for the Avalanche (27-18-1), who have lost three of their past five games. Mikko Rantanen had an assist, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 23 saves.

O’Connor scored to make it 1-0 Colorado after he took the puck out of a scrum in the corner, drove across the top of the crease and put it around the leg of Skinner at 5:17 of the first period.

MacKinnon extended the lead to 2-0 at 10:04 of the first when he skated into the Oilers zone, cut right across the top of the left circle, and fired a wrist shot past Skinner's glove.

MacKinnon made it 3-0 when he went 1-on-1 with Bouchard, put the puck through his skates, and beat Skinner five-hole at 11:48 of the period.

Arvidsson cut the lead to 3-1 with a slap shot from the left circle that defected off the stick of Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson and under the leg of Blackwood at 19:18.

Kulak made it 3-2 with a slap shot from the blue line that went short side through a screen in front at 6:17 of the second period.

McDavid tied it 3-3 at 14:49 of the second after he caught the rebound of Draisaitl’s shot with his left hand, dropped it to himself, and sent it over the blocker of Blackwood.

Bouchard gave Edmonton a 4-3 lead with a slap shot from the right circle that went past the blocker at 13:05 of the third period.

