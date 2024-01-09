Oilers at Blackhawks

OILERS (20-15-1) at BLACKHAWKS (12-26-2)
8:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TVAS-D, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN1
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Ryan McLeod -- Leon Draisaitl -- Warren Foegele
Evander Kane -- Derek Ryan -- Connor Brown
Adam Erne -- James Hamblin -- Mattias Janmark
Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Philip Kemp
Injured: Sam Gagner (undisclosed)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Rem Pitlick -- Philipp Kurashev -- Taylor Raddysh
Colin Blackwell -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson
Lukas Reichel -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Cole Guttman
Boris Katchouk -- Zach Sanford -- Ryan Donato
Jarred Tinordi -- Connor Murphy
Alex Vlasic -- Jaycob Megna
Kevin Korchinski -- Nikita Zaitsev
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Reese Johnson, Isaak Phillips, Brett Seney
Injured: Connor Bedard (jaw), Nick Foligno (finger) Anthony Beauvillier (left wrist), Tyler Johnson (right foot), Seth Jones (shoulder), Andreas Athanasiou (groin)
Status report
Kemp was recalled from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Monday, but is not expected to play; the defenseman is with the Oilers for depth purposes, Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said. ... Kemp is up for depth purposes … Skinner will make his sixth start in seven games. ... Anderson, who missed 10 games, and Raddysh, who missed five, each will return after being activated from injured reserve. ... Pitlick will make his Blackhawks debut after being acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. ... Jones, a defenseman, took part in the Blackhawks morning skate but has yet to take contact in practice. ... . Mrazek will make his sixth start in eight games. ... Chicago returned defenseman Louis Crevier to Rockford of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.