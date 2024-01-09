Oilers at Blackhawks

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
OILERS (20-15-1) at BLACKHAWKS (12-26-2)

8:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TVAS-D, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN1

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Ryan McLeod -- Leon Draisaitl -- Warren Foegele

Evander Kane -- Derek Ryan -- Connor Brown

Adam Erne -- James Hamblin -- Mattias Janmark

Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Philip Kemp

Injured: Sam Gagner (undisclosed)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Rem Pitlick -- Philipp Kurashev -- Taylor Raddysh

Colin Blackwell -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson

Lukas Reichel -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Cole Guttman

Boris Katchouk -- Zach Sanford -- Ryan Donato

Jarred Tinordi -- Connor Murphy

Alex Vlasic -- Jaycob Megna

Kevin Korchinski -- Nikita Zaitsev

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Reese Johnson, Isaak Phillips, Brett Seney

Injured: Connor Bedard (jaw), Nick Foligno (finger) Anthony Beauvillier (left wrist), Tyler Johnson (right foot), Seth Jones (shoulder), Andreas Athanasiou (groin)

Status report

Kemp was recalled from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Monday, but is not expected to play; the defenseman is with the Oilers for depth purposes, Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said. ...  Kemp is up for depth purposes … Skinner will make his sixth start in seven games. ... Anderson, who missed 10 games, and Raddysh, who missed five, each will return after being activated from injured reserve. ... Pitlick will make his Blackhawks debut after being acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. ... Jones, a defenseman, took part in the Blackhawks morning skate but has yet to take contact in practice. ... . Mrazek will make his sixth start in eight games. ... Chicago returned defenseman Louis Crevier to Rockford of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.

