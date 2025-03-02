Pickard makes 35 saves, Oilers defeat Hurricanes to end 5-game skid

Sebastian Aho scored for the Hurricanes (34-22-4), who have lost three of their past four and six out of eight. Frederik Andersen made 28 saves.

“The first period was the worst period for us,” Aho said. “You’d like to see us starting better. Guys are working hard, and we always get to our game. We’ve just got to bring it from the first shift.”

Edmonton scored short-handed to take a 1-0 lead at 5:08 of the first period. Andersen made a left-pad save on Mattias Janmark, but the rebound deflected off Henrique and into the net.

“Just off [the] body. You’re just trying to make the read there, and ‘Janny’ made a good heads up play,” Henrique said. “You’ve got to be there, you’ve got to keep going to those positions. That’s where you find those things.”

In addition to giving up a short-handed goal, the Hurricanes went 0-for-3 on the power play in the first period.

“The start wasn’t good, the urgency there,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour. “Giving up a ‘shorty,’ you’re not going to recover from that too often. A game like this, against that team, you can’t gift them one. That’s what I thought we did there.”

The Oilers made it 2-0 at 16:29 of the second period when Perry scored at the left post off a backhand pass from Draisaitl from the right face-off circle.

“Obviously we’ve been struggling a little bit and couldn’t find our game for a while there,” Draisaitl said. “Tonight was a really good effort by us. It’s a man’s game in here every time. [Carolina] plays hard and we knew that coming in. If you’re not ready for it, they’ll run you out of the building. So we were ready for it and played a good game.”