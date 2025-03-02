Pickard makes 35 saves, Oilers defeat Hurricanes to end 5-game skid

Draisaitl has 2 assists, extends point streak to 11 for Edmonton

Oilers at Hurricanes | Recap

By Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Calvin Pickard made 35 saves, and the Edmonton Oilers ended a five-game losing streak with a 3-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center on Saturday.

Leon Draisaitl had two assists to extend his point streak to 11 games (16 points; nine goals, seven assists) for the Oilers (35-21-4). Adam Henrique and Corey Perry scored.

“The last two games we did a much better job of digging in and competing a lot harder," Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said. “Tonight, we were able to keep the puck out of the net with ‘Picks’ making some big saves, especially in the third period, where you’ve got a fragile team.

“When you have a lead late in the game and you haven’t won for a while, you tend to shrink. You don’t want to make a mistake. You just end up defending all the time. I think that game will be very important for us to build some confidence.”

EDM@CAR: Henrique redirects the puck past Andersen for a SHG, putting the Oilers up 1-0 in the 1st

Sebastian Aho scored for the Hurricanes (34-22-4), who have lost three of their past four and six out of eight. Frederik Andersen made 28 saves.

“The first period was the worst period for us,” Aho said. “You’d like to see us starting better. Guys are working hard, and we always get to our game. We’ve just got to bring it from the first shift.”

Edmonton scored short-handed to take a 1-0 lead at 5:08 of the first period. Andersen made a left-pad save on Mattias Janmark, but the rebound deflected off Henrique and into the net.

“Just off [the] body. You’re just trying to make the read there, and ‘Janny’ made a good heads up play,” Henrique said. “You’ve got to be there, you’ve got to keep going to those positions. That’s where you find those things.”

In addition to giving up a short-handed goal, the Hurricanes went 0-for-3 on the power play in the first period.

“The start wasn’t good, the urgency there,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour. “Giving up a ‘shorty,’ you’re not going to recover from that too often. A game like this, against that team, you can’t gift them one. That’s what I thought we did there.”

The Oilers made it 2-0 at 16:29 of the second period when Perry scored at the left post off a backhand pass from Draisaitl from the right face-off circle.

“Obviously we’ve been struggling a little bit and couldn’t find our game for a while there,” Draisaitl said. “Tonight was a really good effort by us. It’s a man’s game in here every time. [Carolina] plays hard and we knew that coming in. If you’re not ready for it, they’ll run you out of the building. So we were ready for it and played a good game.”

EDM@CAR: Perry whips it past Andersen to put the Oilers up 2-0 in the 2nd

The Hurricanes scored on the power play to cut the lead to 2-1 at 4:26. Mikko Rantanen made a sharp pass from the top of the right circle to Aho for a back-door tap-in. Shayne Gostisbehere had an assist for his 400th NHL point.

Pickard was called on for several big saves late in the third period. He stopped Rantanen’s quick shot in close at 13:56, then made a right-pad save on an Aho breakaway with 50 seconds left.

Evan Bouchard scored an empty-net goal with one second remaining on the power play for the 3-1 final.

“He’s great. He’s in there just battling,” Henrique said of Pickard. “He’s making the big saves. If there’s rebounds, he’s battling right to the bitter end to cover it up or get it out of there.”

NOTES: With an assist on Bouchard’s goal, Oilers forward Connor McDavid became the third-fastest player to 700 assists (699 games). Wayne Gretzky reached the milestone in 478 games, and Mario Lemieux did it in 579. … Pickard is 4-0-1 in six games against the Hurricanes. … Draisaitl’s seven-game goal streak ended (eight goals). … The Hurricanes have scored no more than one goal in four of the past seven games.

Latest News

Red Wings lament missed opportunity in Stadium Series loss to Blue Jackets

Meier breaks tie in 3rd, Devils defeat Utah Hockey Club

Danforth’s late goal lifts Blue Jackets past Red Wings in Stadium Series

Stutzle point streak hits 11, Senators rally past Sharks to end skid at 5

Fedotov stops 29, Flyers edge Jets in shootout

Holloway gets goal, assist, Blues top Kings for 4th straight win

NHL EDGE stats: Jones’ outlook after trade to Panthers

Canadiens edge Sabres, win season-high 4th straight game

Fantasy spin: 2025 NHL Trade Deadline preview

Blue Jackets bring cannon, pride stickers to Stadium Series

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Seth Jones traded to Panthers by Blackhawks for Knight, 1st-round pick

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Big Blue Jackets fan, former Buckeye Herbstreit brings dog to Stadium Series

Ohio State football players, school president, drop puck at Stadium Series

Bobrovsky, Panthers shut out Flames for 8th victory in 10 games

Pastrnak pushes point steak to 17, Bruins hold off Penguins

Legendary Ohio State band pulls off script 'Ohio' on Stadium Series ice