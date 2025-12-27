Oilers at Flames projected lineups

OILERS (19-13-6) at FLAMES (15-18-4)
10 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNW
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Jack Roslovic
Andrew Mangiapane -- Adam Henrique -- Matthew Savoie
Max Jones -- Trent Frederic -- Mattias Janmark
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Alec Regula
Spencer Stastney -- Ty Emberson
Connor Ingram
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Curtis Lazar, Riley Stillman
Injured: Connor Clattenburg (eye), Tristan Jarry (lower body), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Noah Philp (undisclosed), Jake Walman (undisclosed)
Flames projected lineup
Yegor Sharangovich -- Nazem Kadri -- Joel Farabee
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Matt Coronato
Connor Zary -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg -- Justin Kirkland -- Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov -- Mackenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley -- Hunter Brzustewicz
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: John Beecher, Brayden Pachal
Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Zayne Parekh (upper body), Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)
Status report
The Oilers will dress the same lineup they used in a 5-1 win against the Flames on Tuesday, including starting Ingram in net for the third straight game. ... David Tomasek, a forward, will be placed on waivers by Edmonton for purposes of contract termination Sunday. ... Kirkland, who has not played since Nov. 1, will enter the lineup for Beecher, a forward.