Oilers at Flames projected lineups

OILERS (19-13-6) at FLAMES (15-18-4)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNW

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Jack Roslovic

Andrew Mangiapane -- Adam Henrique -- Matthew Savoie

Max Jones -- Trent Frederic -- Mattias Janmark

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Alec Regula

Spencer Stastney -- Ty Emberson

Connor Ingram

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Curtis Lazar, Riley Stillman

Injured: Connor Clattenburg (eye), Tristan Jarry (lower body), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Noah Philp (undisclosed), Jake Walman (undisclosed)

Flames projected lineup

Yegor Sharangovich -- Nazem Kadri -- Joel Farabee

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Matt Coronato

Connor Zary -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg -- Justin Kirkland -- Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov -- Mackenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley -- Hunter Brzustewicz

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: John Beecher, Brayden Pachal

Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Zayne Parekh (upper body), Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)

Status report

The Oilers will dress the same lineup they used in a 5-1 win against the Flames on Tuesday, including starting Ingram in net for the third straight game. ... David Tomasek, a forward, will be placed on waivers by Edmonton for purposes of contract termination Sunday. ... Kirkland, who has not played since Nov. 1, will enter the lineup for Beecher, a forward.