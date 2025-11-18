Ostlund gets 1st multigoal game, Sabres top Oilers

Rasmus Dahlin had two assists, and Colten Ellis made 32 saves for the Sabres (7-8-4), who have won two straight after a five-game losing streak (0-4-1).

“I thought both sides of the puck, probably our best game,” Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff said. “Even leading in the third period we had a lot of really good decisions with the puck and stayed away from any type of high-danger opportunities.”

Jack Roslovic extended his point streak to five with a goal for the Oilers (9-8-4), who had won three of their past four games. Stuart Skinner made 23 saves.

“I thought we got off to a pretty good start. I thought there was good chances and energy,” Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said. “Then after their power-play goal (in the first period), I thought we let up a little bit, just with confidence or emotion. We just didn’t have the same jump as we had at the start of the game. After that, I thought Buffalo played with that emotion and that speed and were the better team the second half of the game.”

Ostlund gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead on the power play at 19:03 of the first period. He received a pass from Isak Rosen on the doorstep, spun around and slipped the puck past Skinner’s right skate.

“Probably the first time I’m down low, so I try to learn every day and try to make some plays out there and were pretty good tonight,” Ostlund said.