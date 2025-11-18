BUFFALO -- Noah Ostlund scored twice for his first multigoal NHL game, and the Buffalo Sabres defeated the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 at KeyBank Center on Monday.
Ostlund gets 1st multigoal game, Sabres top Oilers
Dahlin has 2 assists, Ellis makes 32 saves for Buffalo
Rasmus Dahlin had two assists, and Colten Ellis made 32 saves for the Sabres (7-8-4), who have won two straight after a five-game losing streak (0-4-1).
“I thought both sides of the puck, probably our best game,” Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff said. “Even leading in the third period we had a lot of really good decisions with the puck and stayed away from any type of high-danger opportunities.”
Jack Roslovic extended his point streak to five with a goal for the Oilers (9-8-4), who had won three of their past four games. Stuart Skinner made 23 saves.
“I thought we got off to a pretty good start. I thought there was good chances and energy,” Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said. “Then after their power-play goal (in the first period), I thought we let up a little bit, just with confidence or emotion. We just didn’t have the same jump as we had at the start of the game. After that, I thought Buffalo played with that emotion and that speed and were the better team the second half of the game.”
Ostlund gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead on the power play at 19:03 of the first period. He received a pass from Isak Rosen on the doorstep, spun around and slipped the puck past Skinner’s right skate.
“Probably the first time I’m down low, so I try to learn every day and try to make some plays out there and were pretty good tonight,” Ostlund said.
Roslovic tied it 1-1 at 4:29 of the second period. He came up the middle and one-timed a feed from Leon Draisaitl over Ellis' right arm.
Roslovic has seven points (four goals, three assists) during his point streak.
“We’ve been very fortunate to have Jack on the team and he’s providing a lot, pushing the pace, being able to just carry the puck into the zone,” Knoblauch said. “Obviously, the goals, he’s had many of those (seven). He’s been a nice addition. We’d like to get some more contributions from throughout our lineup, but Jack has been a good player for us.”
Bowen Byram put the Sabres back in front 2-1 with a wrist shot from the right circle that beat Skinner inside the near post at 8:41.
Beck Malenstyn pushed it to 3-1 at 9:43 by tipping in Dahlin’s shot shot from the left point. It was his first goal since Dec. 31, 2024.
“I think the biggest thing in the third is still being aggressive,” Malenstyn said. “Getting that extra goal puts more pressure on them, all of that kind of stuff. But realistically it was sticking to that same game plan. Maybe there’s a few plays that you aren’t quite as aggressive, you keep a guy back, but for the most part, I thought we played on the front foot, which allowed us to keep them under pressure and not give them anything for free.”
Ostlund extended it to 4-1 with his second goal at 7:55 of the third period. He took the puck out from behind the net and curled around in the right circle before scoring with a wrist shot that went far side on Skinner.
Ostlund entered the night with one goal in 18 NHL games.
“I don’t really know what really happened to their defense, but I’m happy for it and good to get a goal there,” he said.
Tage Thompson scored an empty-net goal at 17:37 for the 5-1 final.
“It’s just been spurts of where we’re playing what we want to play like, and it’s just not enough,” Oilers defenseman Brett Kulak said. “We’ve got to put in a full 60-minute effort. Just got to keep working away at it right now. Everyone’s got to find some chemistry with their linemates.”
NOTE: Oilers captain Connor McDavid had his eight-game point streak end (six goals, 10 assists). It was the fourth game this season McDavid has been held without a point.