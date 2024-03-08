Oilers at Sabres

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

OILERS (38-21-2) at SABRES (29-30-5)

12:30 p.m. ET; MSG-B, SN

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Ryan McLeod -- Leon Draisaitl -- Warren Foegele

Evander Kane -- Adam Henrique -- Corey Perry

Mattias Janmark -- Sam Carrick -- Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Vincent Desharnais

Brett Kulak -- Cody Ceci

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Derek Ryan

Injured: None

Sabres projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- JJ Peterka

Jordan Greenway -- Peyton Krebs -- Victor Olofsson

Zemgus Girgensons – Tyson Jost -- Eric Robinson

Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju

Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Kale Clague

Injured: Jack Quinn (lower body), Mattias Samuelsson (upper body)

Status report

The Oilers tweaked their lines at practice Friday with Hyman rejoining McDavid and Nugent-Hopkins on the top line and Henrique moving to center between Kane and Perry. … Skinner is expected to start after Pickard made 30 saves in a 4-2 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. ... The Sabres recalled Jost and Clague, a defenseman, from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Friday.

Latest News

Couture won't play again this season for Sharks: report

Kuznetsov looks to make most of ‘last chance’ with Hurricanes

NHL Buzz: Trouba out 2-3 weeks for Rangers with lower-body injury

Sundqvist signs 2-year, $3 million contract with Blues

Kelly suspended 2 games for actions in Senators game

Stone out rest of regular season for Golden Knights with lacerated spleen

Hurricanes, Panthers add depth at Trade Deadline with eye toward playoffs

Rangers’ additions at Trade Deadline ‘fill specific spots,’ GM says

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Western Conference playoffs will be wild thanks to Deadline deals

Flames, Markstrom 'going to be fine' after Trade Deadline, GM says

Kessel 'wasn't a fit' for Canucks, remains unsigned

Hertl traded to Golden Knights by Sharks for Edstrom, 1st-round pick

NHL Trade Deadline day live blog 

Toffoli traded to Jets by Devils for 2 draft picks

Wennberg traded to Rangers by Kraken for 2 draft picks

Guentzel traded to Hurricanes by Penguins for Bunting, 2 draft picks

Okposo traded to Panthers by Sabres 