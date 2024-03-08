Oilers at Sabres

OILERS (38-21-2) at SABRES (29-30-5)
12:30 p.m. ET; MSG-B, SN
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Ryan McLeod -- Leon Draisaitl -- Warren Foegele
Evander Kane -- Adam Henrique -- Corey Perry
Mattias Janmark -- Sam Carrick -- Connor Brown
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Vincent Desharnais
Brett Kulak -- Cody Ceci
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Derek Ryan
Injured: None
Sabres projected lineup
Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- JJ Peterka
Jordan Greenway -- Peyton Krebs -- Victor Olofsson
Zemgus Girgensons – Tyson Jost -- Eric Robinson
Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju
Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Kale Clague
Injured: Jack Quinn (lower body), Mattias Samuelsson (upper body)
Status report
The Oilers tweaked their lines at practice Friday with Hyman rejoining McDavid and Nugent-Hopkins on the top line and Henrique moving to center between Kane and Perry. … Skinner is expected to start after Pickard made 30 saves in a 4-2 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. ... The Sabres recalled Jost and Clague, a defenseman, from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Friday.