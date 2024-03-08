Oilers at Sabres

OILERS (38-21-2) at SABRES (29-30-5)

12:30 p.m. ET; MSG-B, SN

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Ryan McLeod -- Leon Draisaitl -- Warren Foegele

Evander Kane -- Adam Henrique -- Corey Perry

Mattias Janmark -- Sam Carrick -- Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Vincent Desharnais

Brett Kulak -- Cody Ceci

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Derek Ryan

Injured: None

Sabres projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- JJ Peterka

Jordan Greenway -- Peyton Krebs -- Victor Olofsson

Zemgus Girgensons – Tyson Jost -- Eric Robinson

Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju

Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Kale Clague

Injured: Jack Quinn (lower body), Mattias Samuelsson (upper body)

Status report

The Oilers tweaked their lines at practice Friday with Hyman rejoining McDavid and Nugent-Hopkins on the top line and Henrique moving to center between Kane and Perry. … Skinner is expected to start after Pickard made 30 saves in a 4-2 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. ... The Sabres recalled Jost and Clague, a defenseman, from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Friday.