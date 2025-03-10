Oilers at Sabres projected lineups

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Viktor Arvidsson

Jeff Skinner -- Mattias Janmark -- Connor Brown

Max Jones -- Adam Henrique -- Corey Perry

Jake Walman -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Kasperi Kapanen

Injured: Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed), Trent Frederic (ankle), Evander Kane (hip, knee), John Klingberg (undisclosed), Alec Regula (knee)

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka -- Josh Norris -- Tage Thompson

Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Peyton Krebs -- Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn -- Sam Lafferty -- Jordan Greenway

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Jacob Bryson

Owen Power -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

James Reimer

Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker, Isak Rosen, Josh Dunne

Injured: Jiri Kulich (illness)

Status report

Jeff Skinner will play after being scratched the past three games. … Kapanen, a forward, will be scratched. … Zucker is expected to return after missing six games because of a lower-body injury. … Greenway is a game-time decision after missing a 4-0 loss at the Florida Panthers on Saturday because of illness. … Kulich, who also did not play Saturday, was on the ice for the morning skate but the forward is not well enough to play.