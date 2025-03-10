Oilers at Sabres projected lineups
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Viktor Arvidsson
Jeff Skinner -- Mattias Janmark -- Connor Brown
Max Jones -- Adam Henrique -- Corey Perry
Jake Walman -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Kasperi Kapanen
Injured: Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed), Trent Frederic (ankle), Evander Kane (hip, knee), John Klingberg (undisclosed), Alec Regula (knee)
Sabres projected lineup
JJ Peterka -- Josh Norris -- Tage Thompson
Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch
Zach Benson -- Peyton Krebs -- Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn -- Sam Lafferty -- Jordan Greenway
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram -- Jacob Bryson
Owen Power -- Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer
Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker, Isak Rosen, Josh Dunne
Injured: Jiri Kulich (illness)
Status report
Jeff Skinner will play after being scratched the past three games. … Kapanen, a forward, will be scratched. … Zucker is expected to return after missing six games because of a lower-body injury. … Greenway is a game-time decision after missing a 4-0 loss at the Florida Panthers on Saturday because of illness. … Kulich, who also did not play Saturday, was on the ice for the morning skate but the forward is not well enough to play.