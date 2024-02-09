Oilers at Ducks

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

OILERS (29-16-1) at DUCKS (18-30-2)

10 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, SNW, TVAS

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Evander Kane -- Leon Draisaitl -- Corey Perry

Dylan Holloway -- Ryan McLeod -- Warren Foegele

Mattias Janmark -- Derek Ryan -- Connor Brown

Darnell Nurse -- Vincent Desharnais

Mattias Ekholm -- Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak -- Evan Bouchard

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Sam Gagner, Philip Kemp

Injured: None

Ducks projected lineup

Adam Henrique -- Leo Carlsson -- Ryan Strome

Frank Vatrano -- Benoit-Olivier Groulx -- Troy Terry

Max Jones -- Isac Lundestrom -- Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Brett Leason

Cam Fowler -- Gustav Lindstrom

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Urho Vaakanainen -- Ilya Lyubushkin

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Brock McGinn

Injured: Alex Killorn (knee), Trevor Zegras (broken ankle), Pavel Mintyukov (separated shoulder)

Status report

Pickard will make his second start in nine games, with Skinner likely to start at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. ... McTavish will not play Friday; the center practiced Thursday; Leason will take his place in the lineup. ... Jones is expected to return after missing 12 games with an upper-body injury. ... Lindstrom will enter the lineup after being a healthy scratch three of the past four games. ... Mintyukov practiced Thursday and appears close to returning; the defenseman has been out since Jan. 9 and was initially expected to be sidelined six weeks.

