Oilers at Ducks

OILERS (29-16-1) at DUCKS (18-30-2)
10 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, SNW, TVAS
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Evander Kane -- Leon Draisaitl -- Corey Perry
Dylan Holloway -- Ryan McLeod -- Warren Foegele
Mattias Janmark -- Derek Ryan -- Connor Brown
Darnell Nurse -- Vincent Desharnais
Mattias Ekholm -- Cody Ceci
Brett Kulak -- Evan Bouchard
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Sam Gagner, Philip Kemp
Injured: None
Ducks projected lineup
Adam Henrique -- Leo Carlsson -- Ryan Strome
Frank Vatrano -- Benoit-Olivier Groulx -- Troy Terry
Max Jones -- Isac Lundestrom -- Jakob Silfverberg
Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Brett Leason
Cam Fowler -- Gustav Lindstrom
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Urho Vaakanainen -- Ilya Lyubushkin
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Brock McGinn
Injured: Alex Killorn (knee), Trevor Zegras (broken ankle), Pavel Mintyukov (separated shoulder)
Status report
Pickard will make his second start in nine games, with Skinner likely to start at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. ... McTavish will not play Friday; the center practiced Thursday; Leason will take his place in the lineup. ... Jones is expected to return after missing 12 games with an upper-body injury. ... Lindstrom will enter the lineup after being a healthy scratch three of the past four games. ... Mintyukov practiced Thursday and appears close to returning; the defenseman has been out since Jan. 9 and was initially expected to be sidelined six weeks.