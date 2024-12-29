Oilers at Ducks projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

OILERS (21-11-3) at DUCKS (13-17-4)

4 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, SN

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Viktor Arvidsson

Kasperi Kapanen -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown

Jeff Skinner -- Mattias Janmark -- Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Derek Ryan

Injured: None

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Brett Leason

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Robby Fabbri

Ross Johnston -- Isac Lundestrom -- Jansen Harkins

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov -- Brian Dumoulin

Lukas Dostal

Calle Clang

Scratched: Drew Helleson

Injured: Trevor Zegras (knee), Brock McGinn (lower body), John Gibson (illness)

Status report

Neither team will hold a morning skate. … Pickard is expected to start after Skinner made 25 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. ... Gibson missed a 3-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday; Clang was recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League to back up Dostal, who could start back-to-back games if Gibson remains unavailable.

