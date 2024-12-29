Oilers at Ducks projected lineups

OILERS (21-11-3) at DUCKS (13-17-4)
4 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, SN
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Viktor Arvidsson
Kasperi Kapanen -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown
Jeff Skinner -- Mattias Janmark -- Corey Perry
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Derek Ryan
Injured: None
Ducks projected lineup
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry
Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Brett Leason
Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Robby Fabbri
Ross Johnston -- Isac Lundestrom -- Jansen Harkins
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov -- Brian Dumoulin
Lukas Dostal
Calle Clang
Scratched: Drew Helleson
Injured: Trevor Zegras (knee), Brock McGinn (lower body), John Gibson (illness)
Status report
Neither team will hold a morning skate. … Pickard is expected to start after Skinner made 25 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. ... Gibson missed a 3-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday; Clang was recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League to back up Dostal, who could start back-to-back games if Gibson remains unavailable.