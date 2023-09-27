Oilers season preview: McDavid, Draisaitl continue pursuit of Cup

3 KEYS

1. Raising the bar

Forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl reached new heights last season, finishing first and second in the NHL scoring race with 153 points (64 goals, 89 assists) and 128 points (52 goals, 76 assists) respectively. Following the disappointment of an early Stanley Cup Playoff exit, losing to the eventual champion Vegas Golden Knights in six games in the Western Conference Second Round, the two will be highly motivated to bring the Cup to Edmonton for the first time since 1990. McDavid, 26, and Draisaitl, 27, are each in their prime and capable of posting even higher totals this season, if they stay healthy. The ultimate goal for the duo, however, is to win the Stanley Cup. Anything short of that will be considered a disappointment to them both this season.

2. Another Connor in the mix

The Oilers signed veteran forward Connor Brown to a one-year contract July 1, a former junior teammate of McDavid in Erie of the Ontario Hockey League. The 29-year-old had 128 points (45 goals, 83 assists) in 68 games playing alongside McDavid in his final year of junior hockey. Edmonton hopes Brown can regain his previous chemistry with McDavid and be a strong contributor offensively coming off a major knee injury, which forced him to miss all but four games with the Washington Capitals last season. A two-time 20-goal scorer in the NHL, Brown had 36 points (20 goals, 16 assists) in 82 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2016-17 and 35 points (21 goals, 14 assists) in 56 games with the Ottawa Senators in 2020-21.

3. Bounce-back season for Campbell

Goalie Jack Campbell signed a five-year contract July 13, 2022, to be Edmonton’s starter, but struggled in his first year and lost the No. 1 job to rookie Stuart Skinner. Campbell did not get a start in the postseason but did play well in relief of Skinner, who had a 3.68 goals-against average and .883 save percentage in the playoffs, a key reason the Oilers were eliminated by the Golden Knights. Edmonton is looking for Campbell to bounce back with a better second season and battle to become the starter again, knowing they’ll need better goaltending throughout the season and into the playoffs if they hope to contend for the Cup.