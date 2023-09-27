Oilers season preview: McDavid, Draisaitl continue pursuit of Cup

ROSTER RUNDOWN
Making the cut
Forward Dylan Holloway started last season with the Oilers and had nine points (three goals, six assists) in 51 games before being assigned to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League. The 22-year-old sustained an upper-body injury in his first game there Feb. 18, which kept him out for over a month. He finished with 10 points (seven goals and three assists) in 12 games for Bakersfield and did not return to the Edmonton lineup, but is expected to challenge for a roster spot this season and become a regular on the bottom two lines.
Most intriguing addition
Forward Brandon Sutter was invited to camp on a professional tryout after missing the past two seasons with the effects of long COVID-19. The 34-year-old, selected No. 11 by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2007 NHL Draft, last played for the Vancouver Canucks during the 2020-21 season and had 12 points (nine goals, three assists) in 43 games. Sutter was selected No. 11 by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2007 NHL Draft. The son of former NHL player and coach Brent Sutter is a two-time 20-goal scorer in the League and could add to the Oilers depth at forward.
Biggest potential surprise
Forward Ryan McLeod signed a two-year contract with the Oilers and is expected to take the next step in his development. The 24-year-old had 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) in 57 games last season and should take on more responsibility in a bottom-six role. McLeod is one of the best skaters on the roster and has potential to become an effective shutdown forward and penalty killer.
Ready to contribute
Forward Raphael Lavoie, 22, has yet to play a game in the NHL and has spent the past three seasons in Bakersfield, but appears ready to play a role in Edmonton. Selected in the second round (No. 38) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Lavoie had 45 points (25 goals, 20 assists) in 61 games for Bakersfield last season.
Fantasy sleeper
Brown, RW (fantasy average draft position: 170.0) -- He reunites with elite center Connor McDavid, the universal No. 1 player in fantasy hockey, after they played on the same line with Erie of the Ontario Hockey League during their time as teammates there from 2012-14. Brown missed most of last season because of injury but showed flashes of fantasy potential with the Ottawa Senators in 2020-21 with 21 goals in 56 games (82-game pace: 31). Brown could shatter his previous NHL career highs across the board if he can stick with McDavid and/or Leon Draisaitl, the second-ranked player in fantasy, at even strength. -- Pete Jensen