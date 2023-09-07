Draisaitl, Oilers have 'right mindset' to win Stanley Cup

EDMONTON -- Leon Draisaitl said he believes the Edmonton Oilers are better equipped for a run at the Stanley Cup this season.

Though the Oilers forward did not double down on his "Stanley Cup or bust next year" comment made after losing to the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, he is confident Edmonton will benefit from lessons of previous disappointments.

“It’s an interesting quote. Next question,” Draisaitl joked Thursday following a captain’s skate at Rogers Place. “Obviously we want to win a Stanley Cup here, there is no doubt about that. I think we have to be careful in putting too much pressure on ourselves in that way, there are 31 other teams that are trying to do what we’re doing. So, there are going to be some ups and downs, but I think we have the group in here to do it. We have the right mindset. We’ve learned a lot over the last couple of years.”

The Oilers decided to get an early start on the season by gathering two weeks before training camp for team skates that started Wednesday. Training camp in Edmonton begins Sept. 20; the Oilers' first preseason game is here against the Winnipeg Jets on Sept. 24.

“We’re determined, you can see in the fact that everyone is here working hard and trying to get things going early,” Draisaitl said. “Obviously there is one goal here and whether it pans out this way we’ll see but one thing is guaranteed, is that we’re going to do everything in our power to achieve that goal and get to that point. We’re excited for the year, we’re excited for the new guys coming in. It should be a good year.”