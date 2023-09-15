Oilers players gaining ‘different perspective’ through fatherhood

EDMONTON -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Darnell Nurse and Connor Brown represent a shifting dynamic in the Edmonton Oilers dressing room, which is becoming increasingly family friendly.

Nugent-Hopkins became a father in late August when his wife, Breanne, gave birth to a girl, Lennon. A few days later, Brown and his wife, Madison, welcomed a boy, Nolan. And Nurse’s wife, Mikayla, gave birth to their second son, Chase, in early September.

“I think we had seven babies this year, it definitely looks a lot different,” Nugent-Hopkins said following a captain’s skate last week. “When I first came in, it was the majority young guys and then some older guys with older kids. Now, it’s a lot of babies and toddlers running around. It’s definitely a different look, a lot of guys are in their late 20s, in the prime of their careers right now. It’s exciting in a hockey sense and I think it adds a little fun with the little ones running around too.”

As the first day of training camp approaches Sept. 20, Nugent-Hopkins has the sleep-depraved look of a new father. The 30-year-old forward is going into his 13th season with the Oilers, selected by Edmonton No. 1 in the 2011 NHL Draft.

“It’s definitely new, definitely different, a lot less sleep early, but my wife’s been handling it so well and it makes it easier on me for sure,” Nugent-Hopkins said. “It’s definitely a little different lifestyle, but she’s doing awesome so far and it’s been great.”

Becoming a father has given Nugent-Hopkins a new perspective on life, which he expects to reflect positively in his play this season. He had 104 points (37 goals, 67 assists) in 82 games last season, breaking the century mark for the first time in his career. With the majority of their roster returning, the Oilers are considered Stanley Cup contenders heading into this season.

“I have a baby, that’s a pretty big change; less sleep and I’ve never changed a diaper before,” he said. “It’s been a good change. Right now, she’s not moving too much, so a lot of naps and a lot of cuddles. I can’t feed her, that’s mom’s job, but it’s going well.”

Nurse added to his family, which also includes son Aiden, 2, who was born on the night the Oilers were swept out of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Winnipeg Jets. Nurse played 62:07 in a 4-3 triple-overtime loss in Game 4 in Winnipeg and raced to the hospital after landing back in Edmonton.

“It’s nice to be around my wife this time where I got to be around the whole experience,” Nurse said. “The second time was pretty cool because the first time you’re trying to figure out everything to prepare and the second time, you kind of have an idea, so it’s been a great few days so far.”

Parenthood showcases the evolution of the Oilers from a young, talented team on the rise to an experienced squad considered to be among the League’s elite.

“I think it’s just guys are getting older,” said captain Connor McDavid, who got engaged this summer. “Certainly, I think especially with kids -- I think maybe ‘Nursey’ touched on that this week -- just giving guys different perspective and stuff like that. It’s pretty wild to see Nursey with two kids and ‘Nuge’ with a kid. Everybody’s just kind of growing up, and I think that’s a good thing.”

Nugent-Hopkins, Nurse, McDavid and Leon Draisaitl were all selected in the NHL Draft by the Oilers. Zach Hyman, Evander Kane and Brown, who signed with Edmonton in free agency, as well as defenseman Mattias Ekholm, who was acquired in a trade from the Nashville Predators on Feb. 28, all have children.

“That happens with a rebuilding team,” Nurse said. “You’re young and everyone is kind of getting their feet in the League and starting out your life in the NHL. Then you’re nine years in and the dynamic and the perspective of everybody changes. We’re a group that wants to win and maturity comes along with that too.”

The shift can also be noted in conversations throughout the locker room. Parental tips are often a hot topic of discussions now.

“It’s fun because a lot of guys are going through their first one,” Nurse said. “We kind of just pass stories off to each other. You haven’t slept all night and the guy sitting beside you probably hasn’t slept all night either. It’s pretty fun and it’s brought a great dynamic to our room. It’s different, for us as a group, you’re talking about daycare and schools and things like that.”

The focus on the ice remains the same for the Oilers, however, who are looking to win their first Stanley Cup since 1990.

“I think we’re all just growing up, we’re maturing,” Draisaitl said. “We’re turning from boys into men, and that’s just the natural path of where life takes you. I’m sure in a couple years there’s going to be a couple more (kids) running around.”

The family dynamic has been embraced by Edmonton coach Jay Woodcroft, who also has children of his own. The Oilers incorporate family time through the season.

“We have these family days now that Jay and his staff have brought in, where we bring the kids to the rink to be able to see a practice,” Nurse said. “It’s a fun experience. I grew up with a dad that played sports, but I was kind of too young to take it all in. You want to make sure your kid gets every opportunity to have these kinds of experiences.”