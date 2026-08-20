NHL takes next step in commitment to Germany with 2027 Global Series

More details, including ticketing and opponents, will be announced this season.

No matter the final details, the fact that the NHL is making a bigger foray into the German market has Draisaitl over the moon. He was part of a press conference Thursday at the training ground of FC Bayern Munich that heralded a unique partnership between one of world soccer's most iconic clubs and the NHL to grow hockey in Germany. Along with Draisaitl at the press conference were Peterka, Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies from Canada, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly and Rouven Kasper, FC Bayern Board Member and CMO.

The 2027 Global Series Germany games are a major part of that growth initiative.

"This is something very special; I believe we have a lot of potential in Germany," Draisaitl said in a translation of his remarks in German by the Bayern Munich website. "People here love ice hockey.

"The fact that the NHL and FC Bayern are establishing this cooperation sends a huge message for Germany and the NHL. I really appreciate this and am very proud of it. I'm just so excited to play a regular NHL game here in front of my family and friends."

It's the first time Munich and Cologne will host NHL regular-season games.

The Chicago Blackhawks and Ottawa Senators will play the 2026 NHL Global Series Germany in Dusseldorf this season, playing regular-season games on Dec. 18 and 20.

The announcement of the 2027 games furthers the NHL's and NHLPA's long-term international growth strategy in Germany, which includes investment in grassroots activations, content and other fan-engagement initiatives, and forging new, long-term business partnerships. The NHL and NHLPA's plans include bringing more live, regular season games to Germany.

"We have a commitment for a third year of bringing games here, so we'll see how it all plays out,'' Daly said. "We're very optimistic we'll have significant success as we're doing in Dusseldorf, where we have two games on Dec. 18 and 20 of this year. So we think the sky's the limit in terms of the opportunity."

In fact, Daly hinted that an outdoor game in Germany could one day be a possibility, perhaps at the home of FC Bayern, the ultra-modern Allianz Arena.

"I don't have anything to announce today, but certainly that's on our radar screen as a possibility for the future," Daly said.