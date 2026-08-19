Bussi brings Stanley Cup to childhood rink on Long Island

HAUPPAUGE, NY -- Brandon Bussi surged onto Long Island with Lord Stanley on Wednesday.

The Carolina Hurricanes goalie brought the Stanley Cup to The Rinx in Hauppauge, New York during his day with the trophy.

Bussi, who grew up in nearby Sound Beach, played at the Long Island hockey rink during his youth.

Thousands of fans came to the public event with a line that snaked through the ice rink’s parking lot. Some fans were waiting in line since the crack of dawn.

The parking lot to The Rinx was full and closed by 10 a.m, 30 minutes before the start of the event.