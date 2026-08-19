Bussi brings Stanley Cup to childhood rink on Long Island

Thousands of fans greet Hurricanes goalie, trophy

Bussi SWS 2

© Anna Kulesa

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

HAUPPAUGE, NY -- Brandon Bussi surged onto Long Island with Lord Stanley on Wednesday.

The Carolina Hurricanes goalie brought the Stanley Cup to The Rinx in Hauppauge, New York during his day with the trophy.

Bussi, who grew up in nearby Sound Beach, played at the Long Island hockey rink during his youth.

Thousands of fans came to the public event with a line that snaked through the ice rink’s parking lot. Some fans were waiting in line since the crack of dawn.

The parking lot to The Rinx was full and closed by 10 a.m, 30 minutes before the start of the event.

Bussi SWS 5

© Anna Kulesa

Fans cheered loudly as Bussi got off a white bus and lifted Lord Stanley over his head.

"Bussi! Bussi!" chants broke out inside the arena.

The Hurricanes goalie and his family took pictures on the ice where he first skated before he was honored by Suffolk County with a proclamation, declaring the day as "Brandon Bussi Day."

Suffolk County Executive Edward Romaine presented Bussi with the proclamation to thank him for what the goalie has done for hockey on Long Island.

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney also said a few words at the podium.

"I think Brandon represents the best of all of us," Tierney said. "He is resilient, he's strong and most importantly of all, when he was called upon, he was ready and he performed and this was the result. ... Thank you for not forgetting where you come from."

The Suffolk Sports Hall of Fame presented Bussi with the first ever Suffolk County Sports Person of the Year award.

Bussi SWS 3

© Anna Kulesa

Bussi then spoke at the podium to thank fans for coming out.

"This moment is surreal," Bussi said. "(To be) in the place that I strapped on my pads for the first time with loved ones, old faces, old coaches, old teammates. The youth hockey community as a whole to support me and be able to celebrate this moment with me is very special. Thank you, all you guys, for coming out."

"This is extremely special to me and I will never forget this day, so thank you."

After the ceremony, Bussi took pictures with fans until 11:45 a.m. He then brought the Cup outside for the hundreds of fans waiting in line who did not get a chance to go into the arena.

Bussi SWS 1

© Anna Kulesa

The Hurricanes goalie is only the second player to bring the Stanley Cup to Long Island. Retired defenseman Rob Scuderi brought the trophy to the island when he won it with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2009 and again with the Los Angeles Kings in 2012.

Last week, Bussi told local media he wanted to honor Scuderi and bring the trophy to Bracco’s Clam and Oyster Bar on the Nautical Mile in Freeport, where the retired defenseman celebrated his championships.

A public event is being held at the seafood restaurant from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Bussi, who went undrafted, was claimed off waivers by the Hurricanes in October and made his NHL debut on Oct. 14 against the San Jose Sharks. He started Games 3-6 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final, shutting out the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 to clinch the title.

Related Content

Stankoven brings Stanley Cup to former school, hometown hospital

Walker brings Stanley Cup to pediatric unit at Ontario hospital

Martinook rides with Stanley Cup in Corvette to hometown community event

Jarvis goes full circle in Winnipeg during day with Stanley Cup

Staal brings Stanley Cup to pediatric hospital in hometown of Thunder Bay

Hall brings Stanley Cup to Muskoka cottage

Blake brings Stanley Cup to community center in Minnesota

Jankowski rides in style with Stanley Cup in Ontario

Reilly shares Stanley Cup with brothers, local fire company

Miller rocks old high school jersey with Stanley Cup in Minnesota

Aho gets rock star treatment with Stanley Cup in Finland

Kotkaniemi brings Stanley Cup to hometown rink

Ehlers rides in Lamborghini with Stanley Cup, receives warm welcome in Denmark

Andersen takes Stanley Cup to Legoland in Denmark

Hurricanes assistant GM celebrates with Stanley Cup in New Jersey

Deslauriers got 'chills' seeing name engraved on Stanley Cup

Carrier visits lemonade stand during day with Stanley Cup

Carrier brings Stanley Cup to hometown again after Hurricanes win

Tulsky brings Stanley Cup to hospital to greet new dads

Hall poses with young son in Stanley Cup to celebrate title

Summer with Stanley

Stankoven brings Stanley Cup to former school, hometown hospital

Martinook rides with Stanley Cup in Corvette to hometown community event

Jarvis goes full circle in Winnipeg during day with Stanley Cup

Staal brings Stanley Cup to pediatric hospital in hometown of Thunder Bay

Hall brings Stanley Cup to Muskoka cottage

Walker brings Stanley Cup to pediatric unit at Ontario hospital

Jankowski rides in style with Stanley Cup in Ontario

Reilly shares Stanley Cup with brothers, local fire company

Miller rocks old high school jersey with Stanley Cup in Minnesota

Blake brings Stanley Cup to community center in Minnesota

Kotkaniemi brings Stanley Cup to hometown rink

Aho gets rock star treatment with Stanley Cup in Finland

Ehlers rides in Lamborghini with Stanley Cup, receives warm welcome in Denmark

Andersen takes Stanley Cup to Legoland in Denmark

Hurricanes assistant GM celebrates with Stanley Cup in New Jersey

Deslauriers got 'chills' seeing name engraved on Stanley Cup

Carrier visits lemonade stand during day with Stanley Cup

Carrier brings Stanley Cup to hometown again after Hurricanes win