EA SPORTS NHL All-Star Open Final to take place Friday

4 gamers will participate at Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto

gaming-chel-nhl24-logo

© NHL PR

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

The EA SPORTS NHL All-Star Open Final will take place during All-Star Weekend at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto on Friday (1 p.m. ET) and will be broadcast on the NHL Twitch channel.

The top four finishers from All-Star Open qualifying, CadCooks (Samuel Landry) representing the Washington Capitals; Deeks (Dany-Karl Levesque) representing the Montreal Canadiens; Geimer (Matthew Geim) representing the Calgary Flames; and Polgz (Ethan Kerr-Polgar) representing the Toronto Maple Leafs, will compete for a $2,000 (U.S.) prize and the championship trophy. Each also automatically qualified for the EA SPORTS NHL 24 North American Bracket, joining 64 players from the Club Championship and 56 from Online Open Play, with play beginning March 9.

Gaming expert and play-by-play announcer Cameron 'NoSleeves' Halbert and Los Angeles Kings reporter Carrlyn Bathe will call the open final. Complete tournament information can be found at www.nhl.com/NHL24. The live stream schedule for the EA SPORTS NHL 24 World Championship on 
Twitch.tv/NHL is below:

EA SPORTS NHL All-Star Open Final: Friday, February 2, 2024 (1 p.m. ET)

EA SPORTS NHL Stadium Series Open: Saturday, February 17, 2024 (1 p.m. ET)

EA SPORTS NHL 24 European Championship: Sunday, March 17, 2024 (1 p.m. ET)

EA SPORTS NHL 24 North American Championship: Sunday, March 24, 2024 (1 p.m. ET)

EA SPORTS NHL 24 World Championship Final: Sunday, April 7, 2024 (1 p.m. ET)

