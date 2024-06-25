DeMelo signs 4-year, $19.6 million contract with Jets

Dylan DeMelo signed a four-year, $19.6 million contract with the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $4.9 million.

The 31-year-old defenseman had 31 points (three goals, 28 assists) in 82 regular-season games for the Jets this season and one assist in five Stanley Cup Playoff games.

DeMelo could have become an unrestricted free agent July 1.

Selected by the San Jose Sharks in the sixth round (No. 179) of the 2011 NHL Draft, DeMelo has 144 points (17 goals, 127 assists) in 554 regular-season games for the Jets, Ottawa Senators and Sharks and four assists in 29 playoff games.