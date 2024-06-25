Mittelstadt signs 3-year contract to remain with Avalanche

Forward acquired in trade with Sabres had 57 points this season, could have become free agent July 1

Casey Mittelstadt signs with Colorado

© Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Casey Mittelstadt signed a three-year contract with the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The 25-year-old forward had 57 points (18 goals, 39 assists) in 80 regular-season games for the Colorado Avalanche and Buffalo Sabres last season, including 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 18 games after he was acquired in a trade with Buffalo on March 6. He could have become a restricted free agent July 1.

Mittelstadt had nine points (three goals, six assists) in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games, his first appearance in the postseason.

"Casey was a great fit for our lineup and a big contributor to our team down the stretch and in the playoffs," Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland said. "His game has improved every season and he took yet another big jump this past year. We believe he has an even higher level to reach and it was important to get him signed for several years. Casey is an exciting, playmaking center with good vision and hands and at just 25 years old is going to be a big part of our team moving forward."

Selected by Buffalo in the first round (No. 8) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Mittelstadt has 196 points (66 goals, 130 assists) in 357-regular season games for the Avalanche and Sabres.

