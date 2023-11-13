Dryden's greatness recalled with 3 goalies entering Hall of Fame

The two would have renewed a friendship that dates back more than a half-century, including Dryden's 1983 Hall of Fame induction alongside Chicago Black Hawks icons Bobby Hull and Stan Mikita and, in the Builders category, Boston Bruins architect Harry Sinden.

This year is remarkable for its election of three goalies -- Mike Vernon, Tom Barrasso and Henrik Lundqvist will all offer their induction speeches on Monday at Brookfield Place, on a stage directly above the shrine.

It will be the first time since 1962 that three goalies have been inducted in a single Hall of Fame class: Riley Hern, John “Bouse” Hutton and Harry "Rat" Westwick, all who played before the birth of the NHL, were honored that year.

In 1961, George Hainsworth, Percy LeSueur and Oliver Seibert were inducted together, three years before Alex Connell, Hugh Lehman and Paddy Moran were enshrined as a group, the first time three goalies joined the Hall at once.

Indeed, it's not been since 1980, when Harry Lumley and Gump Worsley were inducted, that two goalies have been welcomed together.