O'Connor signs 2-year, $5 million contract with Canucks

Forward has 2 goals in 4 games since being acquired in trade with Penguins on Feb. 1

OConnor_Canucks-bench-celebrate

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Drew O'Connor signed a two-year, $5 million contract with the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $2.5 million.

The 26-year-old forward has 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in 57 games with the Canucks and Pittsburgh Penguins this season, including two goals in four games with Vancouver after he was acquired in a trade with Pittsburgh on Feb. 1 along with defenseman Marcus Pettersson. Pettersson signed a six-year, $33 million contract with Vancouver on Feb. 5.

"Drew has really made a good first impression since joining our team from Pittsburgh at the beginning of the month," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said. "We like his size (6-foot-4, 209 pounds), speed and ability to get in on the forecheck and hound pucks. Our staff also feel confident that they can help Drew take his game to another level and we are excited to see what the future holds for him with the Vancouver Canucks."

O'Connor is in the final season of a two-year contract he signed with the Penguins on Aug. 2, 2023, and could have become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Signed by the Penguins as an undrafted free agent on March 10, 2020, O'Connor has 68 points (32 goals, 36 assists) in 214 regular-season games for the Canucks and Penguins and no points in two Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The Canucks (26-18-11), who hold the second wild card into the playoffs from the Western Conference return to action following the 4 Nations Face-Off break against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, CITY, SN, CBC).

