Harvey had remarkable season as last player-coach in NHL history

Future Hall of Famer won Norris Trophy, guided Rangers to 1st playoff series in 4 years

Harvey split

© Michael Burns Sr.; Macdonald Stewart/Hockey Hall of Fame

By Stan Fischler
Special to NHL.com

Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday.

This week flashes back six decades when future Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman Doug Harvey became the last player-coach in NHL history. In addition to Harvey's remarkable double feat, he won the Norris Trophy and led the New York Rangers to their first Stanley Cup Playoff series in four years.

The New York Rangers and Montreal Canadiens pulled off one of biggest trades in NHL history when defenseman Lou Fontinato, one of New York's most popular players, was sent to Montreal on June 13, 1961. In return, the Rangers received one of the most outstanding defensemen in the League, Doug Harvey.

Following the startling exchange, Rangers general manager Muzz Patrick revealed that Harvey would do double duty as both player and head coach.

"I intend to play a full schedule," Harvey said, "as well as coaching. Last year I played 40 minutes of each game and I expect to do as much this year."

And he did, immediately delivering results both on and off the ice. In his Rangers debut against the Boston Bruins at Boston Garden on Oct. 11, 1961, he scored a goal and coached New York to a 6-2 victory. His encore the next night at Madison Square Garden was equally successful, a 6-3 victory against the Bruins led by Andy Bathgate's hat trick.

"When Doug returned with the Rangers to Montreal (on Oct. 14), he was given an ovation by the crowd as he skated out in a Ranger uniform, but the Canadiens beat them 3-1," wrote Charles Coleman in "The Trail of The Stanley Cup."

Although Harvey was 36 at the time, he showed no sign of aging. He had three assists in a 4-0 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 22, 1961, and one night later scored the game-winning goal in a 4-3 victory at the Bruins.

"A year ago," Patrick said, "if we were down a goal, we'd run around like chickens with their heads cut off, but Doug never loses his poise. He won't let the team panic."

Veteran forward Johnny Wilson credited Harvey's coaching technique with being ahead of its time.

"Doug played like the Russians," he said. "When he had the puck, the other four guys had to create opportunities."

The press marveled as well. One writer opined, "What a joy to see Harvey outwit a charging forward and then turn the play in the other direction."

Harvey had the knack for turning ordinary players -- like Rangers defenseman Harry Howell -- into future Hall of Famers.

"It was Doug who changed my hockey life by making me carry the puck more," Howell said.

Bathgate said that he never would have been able to tie Bobby Hull of the Chicago Black Hawks for the scoring title (84 points in 70 games) without Harvey's advice.

"He told me to shoot more," Bathgate said, "and I did. Doug made the difference."

But Harvey's double-duty eventually took a toll. He got homesick for his native Montreal, and he was dismayed over the Rangers' poor practice rink and medical facilities. Yet he pressed on, hoping to lead New York to a Stanley Cup Playoff berth.

"I'm in a ticklish position," Harvey said in his biography, "The Doug Harvey Story," written by William Brown. "I have to have the cooperation of my players to succeed."

From the beginning of the season right to the end, Harvey's skaters were behind him all the way. Or, as goalie Gump Worsley said, "We busted our guts for him."

In the end, it paid off handsomely. The Rangers defeated the Red Wings 3-2 at the Garden on March 14, 1962, the springboard to them clinching their first playoff berth since 1958.

Harvey action

© Artists/Hockey Hall of Fame

Although the Rangers lost the first two games of the NHL Semifinals at the Toronto Maple Leafs, Harvey was typically calm and once again displayed his knack for inserting the right players in the right position at the right time. Exhibit A was young forward Rod Gilbert, who was promoted from the minors for Game 3 of the best-of-7 series in New York.

"I took a gamble and put the kid on a line with another rookie, Dave Balon, and Johnny Wilson," Harvey said. "Luck was with me; they jelled immediately."

In Gilbert's autobiography, "Goal: My Life on Ice," he recalled the game's turning point.

"Late in the third period, I captured the puck and out of the corner of my eye noticed that Balon was free," Gilbert wrote. "I sent the pass directly to him and he shot it past Johnny Bower in the Toronto goal. We won the game 5-4, and my assist helped."

Gilbert scored twice in Game 4, which the Rangers won 4-2. And with the series tied 2-2, the Rangers could take the lead in Game 5 at Toronto.

"If we could win this one," Harvey said, "I figured we'd take the series and go to the Finals."

Harvey's dream of being a Stanley Cup winner as player-coach was shattered by what became known as "Hockey's Long Count." The game extended into a second overtime tied 2-2.

Early in the second OT, Maple Leafs forward Frank Mahovlich took a shot that Worsley saved with his left shoulder and then covered up by falling to the ice with the puck under his neck. For reasons unknown, referee Eddie Powers failed to halt play with 4:23 gone on the clock.

"I figured that I was down there long enough -- and nothing was happening -- so I lifted my head ... and that's where the puck was, under my head," Worsley said. "When I lifted my head, Red Kelly poked the puck into the net!"

Harvey was crushed.

"Powers told me he saw some of the puck, but the rules say that the entire puck must be in view for play to continue," he said.

The Maple Leafs defeated the Rangers 7-1 in Game 6, eliminating them from the playoffs, but not Harvey from winning awards. Despite his enervating double-duty, he won the Norris Trophy as the best defenseman in the NHL for the seventh time in eight years.

In addition, Harvey was named to the NHL's First All-Star Team for the 10th time and was runner-up to Canadiens goalie Jacques Plante in voting for the Hart Trophy as the League's most valuable player.

At the end of the season Harvey resigned as Rangers coach and offered what he considered a compelling reason:

"As the coach, I couldn't go out for beers with the boys!"

