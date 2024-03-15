Armstrong named Canada GM for 2026 Olympics

Doug Armstrong was named general manager of Canada's men's team for the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics on Friday.

The St. Louis Blues president of hockey operations and GM, 64, will also be leading Canada's management groups for the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off and future IIHF World Championship tournaments.

NHL players will return to the Olympics for the first time since 2014, when Canada last won a gold medal. It is coming off a sixth-place finish in the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

The inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off will be a best-on-best tournament with the United States, Canada, Finland and Sweden competing from Feb. 12-20. They will play seven games during a nine-day period in yet-to-be-named cities in North America, one in the United States and one in Canada.

Armstrong was part of the Hockey Canada management team for the 2010 and 2014 Olympics in Vancouver and Sochi, respectively. Canada also won gold in 2010.

Additionally, Armstrong was part of the Canada teams that won gold at the World Championship in 2007, 2016 and 2023, and the World Cup of Hockey 2016.

Retired NHL star Ryan Getzlaf was named player relations adviser.

"There is a wealth of experienced and successful Canadian executives throughout the NHL, and we believe Doug is the best person to lead our National Men's Team and build our management groups from a talented pool of executives at each event leading up to and including the 2026 Olympics," Hockey Canada chief operating officer Pat McLaughlin said. "Doug and Ryan both bring accomplished careers and many years of NHL and international experience to Hockey Canada, and Scott [Salmond, Hockey Canada senior vice-president of high performance and hockey operations] has been instrumental in the success of Canada's national teams at all levels for more than 20 years.

At the 4 Nations Face-Off and Olympics, Armstrong potentially will have access to the best Canadian players in the world, including Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, and center Nathan MacKinnon and defenseman Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche.

A native of Sarnia, Ontario, Armstrong has been with the Blues since 2008 and was hired as GM in 2010. He is the longest-tenured GM in the NHL.

St. Louis won its first Stanley Cup championship in 2019 under Armstrong, who also won the Cup in 1999 as assistant GM of the Dallas Stars.

Armstrong began his executive career with the Minnesota North Stars in 1990 and was GM of Dallas from 2002-07.

Getzlaf spent 17 seasons in the NHL, all with the Anaheim Ducks and is their all-time leader in games (1,157) and points (1,019). He won the Stanley Cup with them in 2007 and retired following the 2021-22 season.

The 38-year-old won gold with Canada at the 2010 and 2014 Olympics and at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.