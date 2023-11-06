Senators coach Smith vows to get team untracked, defends Tkachuk

OTTAWA -- Ottawa Senators coach D.J. Smith vowed to get his team back on track while also coming to the defense of captain Brady Tkachuk, who took issue with fans after they booed the players and called for Smith's job.

"No matter where you go, there's going to be those pressures. It can affect you," Smith said Monday. "And if it affects you in a real negative way, then probably this isn't the profession for you. So, for me, get our team playing better, be the calming presence for them and get us going right. And I know what it feels like around here when you're winning games. It can turn real quickly, and we've got to get back to that."

Injuries and losses have piled up for the Senators (4-6-0), who are 1-5-0 in their past six games and last in the Atlantic Division.

During a 6-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning at home Saturday, fans booed and called for Smith to be fired.

"It's frustrating, the negativity from the outside," Tkachuk said after the game. "The constant booing and the [nonsense] kind of from the crowd tonight was … I understand they're a passionate fan base, I understand, I love it, but when you face adversity, you don't turn your back on the guys out there. We're playing hard. I know it's frustrating right now, but it's not like we're giving up out there. We're fighting to the very end."

After Tkachuk received some backlash for his impassioned remarks, Smith came to the defense of the Senators forward and leading goal-scorer (eight in 10 games).

"We don't want to focus on the noise, but I think Brady's passionate, frustrated," Smith said. "But Brady chose Ottawa as his home for a long time. He works with the (local charity) Boys and Girls Club. He's all Ottawa, and he loves the fans.

"I've been coaching for, I think, 22 years this year and he's as good a leader on and off the ice as I've seen. He's the guy that fights for the little guy when no one's around. … That's just the way he is. And you know what, he's going to continue being that leader."

Where the fans would undoubtedly agree with Tkachuk is on the mountain of adversity the Senators are facing. Forwards Ridly Greig (lower body) and Mark Kastelic (high ankle sprain) are out indefinitely, and defensemen Thomas Chabot (broken hand), Artem Zub (concussion) and Erik Brannstrom (concussion) have each missed at least the past three games. On top of that, unsigned forward Shane Pinto is currently serving a 41-game suspension for activities related to sports wagering, and Pierre Dorion was relieved of his duties as general manager Nov. 1.

But while the Senators await reinforcements -- Zub could return against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN) and Brannstrom has resumed practicing with a yellow, non-contact jersey -- Smith said Monday was "one of our best practices."

"I think the old-school mentality was you get out there and you skate them for an hour and you yell, and you scream at them, and you tell them to play harder, but nothing gets fixed," Smith said. "The approach we took today is we've got to get better in some areas, and that's what we focused on. And we focused on us as a group, tightening it up, do it our way, do it right, fix it, and then get back to playing hockey. … The guys want to win. I can assure you this, that no one is cheating anyone in effort and willingness."

Smith said he'd be lying if he said he didn't feel any pressure, but he's already his own "worst critic." As for the calls for his termination, he appreciates a passionate fan base and has found a way to take it all in stride.

"I think the biggest thing you worry about is your kids, right?" Smith admitted. "You know, I have a 7 and 3-year-old. And I was laughing, I mean, I joke around quite a bit as most people know me, and with people saying, 'Fire D.J.' I just said to my wife, I just hope they don't yell 'Fire Dad,' because then [my kids] will know they're talking about me. … There's a pressure and privilege to have this job. And I'm very lucky, my family's very lucky that we are where we are. And I'm going to do everything in my power to get these guys going and to do it right."