Devils 3, Rangers 2

Tyler Toffoli scored his first goal for the New Jersey Devils in their victory against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Jesper Bratt and Michael McLeod scored, and brothers Jack Hughes and Luke Hughes each had an assist for the Devils. Akira Schmid made 19 saves before being replaced midway through the second period by Erik Kallgren (19 saves).

Erik Gustafsson scored his first goal for the Rangers and had an assist, and Brennan Othmann also scored. Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves on 21 shots before being replaced by Louis Domingue (four saves) to begin the third period.

Toffoli, acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames on June 27, made it 1-0 at 18:50 of the first period.

Gustafsson, who signed a one-year contract with New York on July 1, tied it 1-1 at 9:47 of the second with a snap shot after a long passing sequence by the Rangers. It was the first shot against Kallgren.

The Devils went back in front 2-1 while playing 4-on-4 at 25 seconds of the third when Bratt beat Domingue on the first shot he faced.

McLeod’s empty-net goal extended it to 3-1 at 18:25 before Othmann scored at 19:24 for the 3-2 final.