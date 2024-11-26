Meier to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Devils game

Timo Meier will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday.

The New Jersey Devils forward is facing discipline for cross-checking against Nashville Predators forward Zachary L'Heureux on Monday.

The incident occurred at 12:17 of the third period in the Devils' 5-2 win at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Meier received a major penalty and game misconduct on the play.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: cross-checking. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.