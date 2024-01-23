Fitzgerald signs multiyear deal with Devils, promoted to president/GM

Tom Fitzgerald signed a multiyear contract to remain with the New Jersey Devils and was promoted to president of hockey operations/general manager Tuesday.

The Devils are 122-116-27 since Fitzgerald was named full-time GM and executive vice president July 9, 2020. They made the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season and reached the Eastern Conference Second Round, losing in five games to the Carolina Hurricanes. They had the most wins (52) and points (112) in a single season in team history.

"We are excited to have Tom signed to a multiyear extension, and to promote him to president, hockey operations," Devils managing partner David Blitzer said. "Over the years he has built a young, powerful and dynamic team that our organization can be proud of. Tom has worked tirelessly on revamping the roster via signings, trades and draft picks to build an established core with a focus on not only today but for many years to come. We have considerable talent, both on and off the ice and I look forward to what the future will bring together."

The Devils are 24-18-3 this season, tied for fourth in the Metropolitan Division with the New York Islanders, each with 51 points. New Jersey has one game in hand, is four points behind the Carolina Hurricanes for third in the division and two points out of a wild-card spot.

"I want to thank David Blitzer and Josh Harris for their commitment to me and my family in giving me the opportunity to continue to lead the New Jersey Devils," Fitzgerald said. "This organization has come a long way and I realize that there is even more work to do as we establish ourselves as consistent contenders and take another big step. I'm excited by those challenges and look to bring the Stanley Cup back for the fans of New Jersey. I also want to thank our incredible hockey operations management team and my supportive family who have put me in this position today."

Fitzgerald has been with the Devils since July 24, 2015, when he was named assistant general manager. He took over as interim GM on Jan. 12, 2020, when the Devils fired former GM Ray Shero.

As GM, Fitzgerald has drafted, signed or acquired in a trade the bulk of New Jersey's core, including forwards Timo Meier, Ondrej Palat, Tyler Toffoli, Erik Haula, Nathan Bastian, Curtis Lazar, Alexander Holtz and Dawson Mercer, defensemen Dougie Hamilton, Luke Hughes, Simon Nemec, John Marino, Kevin Bahl and Jonas Siegenthaler, and goalie Vitek Vanecek.

He was assistant GM when the Devils drafted Jack Hughes (No. 1, 2019), Nico Hischier (No. 1, 2017), Michael McLeod (No. 12, 2016) and Jesper Bratt (No. 162, 2016).

Fitzgerlad has also signed Jack Hughes, Hischier and Bratt to long-term contracts.

Prior to joining the Devils, Fitzgerald was the assistant GM for the Pittsburgh Penguins for six years (2009-15). He was the Penguins director of player development from 2007-09.