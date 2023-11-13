Senators have energetic 1st practice in Sweden for Global Series

NHL Global Series

Daniel Alfredsson inspiring Ottawa at NHL Global Series

Alfredsson giving Senators information, inspiration during NHL Global Series
Wild understand importance of Global Series Sweden

Wild understand importance of Global Series Sweden
Global Series Blog Detroit Red Wings Moritz Seider

Global Series blog: Moritz Seider
Detroit Red Wings coach sees Global Series Sweden as chance to spark season

Red Wings coach sees Global Series Sweden as chance to spark season
Anton Forsberg Ottawa Senators look to get back on track

Forsberg, Senators look to get back on track at Global Series in Sweden
Lucas Raymond excited to go home to Sweden with Red Wings for Global Series

Raymond excited to return home with Red Wings for Global Series in Sweden
NHL Global Fan Tour to visit Stockholm from Nov. 15-19

NHL Global Fan Tour to visit Stockholm from Nov. 15-19
Matt Dumba Global Series blog after Arizona loss

Global Series Blog: Matt Dumba
Kevin Fiala Global Series blog after Los Angeles win

Global Series Blog: Kevin Fiala
NHL goes distance for Global Series success

NHL, Kings, Coyotes go the distance for Global Series -- Melbourne success
Kings, Coyotes head home with Global Series benefits

Kings, Coyotes head home with benefits from Global Series -- Melbourne
Kings hold off Coyotes to split NHL Global Series

Kings hold off Coyotes to gain split of NHL Global Series -- Melbourne
Los Angeles, Arizona players love AFL Football

Kings, Coyotes enthralled with Aussie rules football
Global Series Blog: Kevin Fiala September 23

Global Series Blog: Kevin Fiala
Coyotes' Logan Cooley puts on show at NHL Global Series

Cooley puts on show for Coyotes, fans at Global Series -- Melbourne
Australia makes most of NHL Global Series opportunity

Australia making most of ‘massive opportunity’ at NHL Global Series -- Melbourne
Coyotes top Kings in Global Series preseason opener

Coyotes defeat Kings in opener of NHL Global Series -- Melbourne
NHL Global Series fan tour Melbourne

Melbourne soaks in ‘pretty awesome’ experience at NHL Global Fan Tour

Senators have energetic 1st practice in Sweden for Global Series

Skated about 30 minutes following 7 1/2-hour overnight flight to prepare for Red Wings on Thursday

Senators_Global_Series_practice1
By Bill Price
@BillPriceNHL NHL.com Editor-in-Chief

STOCKHOLM -- The Ottawa Senators dove headfirst into the 2023 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal on Monday, holding a spirited practice at Hovet a few hours after arriving on an overnight, transcontinental flight. 

The Senators, who defeated the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Saturday, left Ottawa around 10 p.m. ET on Sunday for a 7 1/2 flight that with the time change got them into Stockholm around noon. They then bussed from the airport to the rink for a full-team workout. 

"I mean, just landing, we wanted some energy at practice to kind of get the legs going," forward Claude Giroux said, "and it's a good practice and so obviously a little different being overseas, but it was good."

Coach D.J. Smith said the Senators were following the advice of the strength and conditioning coaches when it came to dealing with the long flight and time change. Sweden is six hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time.

Giroux_Global_Series_presser

"They wanted a little over 30 minutes, full drills, not a lot of contact, to make sure guys don't pull stuff, so we got a sweat" Smith said. "We touched on a little bit of tactic, but outside of that, I think the guys are just excited to get here."

The Senators (6-7-0) will have a day off Tuesday before practicing Wednesday and playing the Detroit Red Wings at Avicii Arena on Thursday (2 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, NHLN, BSDET). They face the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. 

The Red Wings (8-5-2) arrived Sunday, also practicing after an overnight flight. The Wild and Toronto Maple Leafs are flying Monday night and will practice Tuesday. 

The past few months have been a roller-coaster ride for the Senators. New owner Michael Andlauer was approved by the NHL Board of Governors on Sept. 21, the Senators won three of their first four games and restricted free agent forward Shane Pinto was suspended 41 games by the NHL on Oct. 26 for activities relating to sports wagering.

On Nov. 1, the NHL announced the Senators would forfeit a first-round draft pick in either the 2024, 2025 or 2026 NHL Draft for their role in the trade of forward Evgenii Dadonov to the Vegas Golden Knights on July 28, 2021, and the subsequent, invalidated trade of Dadonov to the Anaheim Ducks by the Golden Knights on March 21, 2022. General manager Pierre Dorion was fired the next day and replaced by president of hockey operations Steve Staios, who will be interim GM during the search for a permanent replacement.

Senators_Global_Series_practice3

Two days later, captain Brady Tkachuk took issue with fans calling for Smith to be fired during a 6-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Ottawa. The Senators are 2-1-0 since. They're last in the Atlantic Division and tied with the Columbus Blue Jackets for the fewest points in the Eastern Conference (12). 

"We've been through a lot of ups and downs already in such a short amount of time, a lot of things have gone on," Smith said. "And this is, for me, a perfect time to be together, get away from everything, learn to grow as a group. Obviously, we are here for one reason and one reason only and that's get points, but we'd like to do that and come back a better team."

Giroux said just getting on the road will be good for the Senators, who have played nine of their 13 games at Canadian Tire Centre, and have had one previous road trip this season of more than one game.

"We have played a lot at home, so to have a trip like this and kind of get all the guys together and spend some time together, I think it's going to be good," Giroux said. 

Defenseman Erik Brannstrom (Eksjo) and goalie Anton Forsberg (Harnosand) were each born in Sweden and will be tour guides this week. The Senators have a paddle tennis tournament planned for Tuesday before a team dinner.

"I think the bonding is going to happen naturally because you're here, it's a new experience and a lot of guys have maybe never been over here, so that's going to happen naturally," Smith said. "Our job as coaches is to make sure we let them know the importance … these are the same two points that are available in March at home or in Columbus or Chicago, so I think you have to wrap your head around that, and not think this is an exhibition or a showcase kind of thing. 

"You can enjoy that for a minute or two, but when we get to practice, in two days from now, we have to be serious, because I know as well as the Red Wings are playing, they will be ready."

Related Content

Detroit Red Wings coach sees Global Series Sweden as chance to spark season

Red Wings coach sees Global Series Sweden as chance to spark season
Red Wings hit the ice in Sweden
1:00

Red Wings hit the ice in Sweden