Senators have energetic 1st practice in Sweden for Global Series

Two days later, captain Brady Tkachuk took issue with fans calling for Smith to be fired during a 6-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Ottawa. The Senators are 2-1-0 since. They're last in the Atlantic Division and tied with the Columbus Blue Jackets for the fewest points in the Eastern Conference (12).

"We've been through a lot of ups and downs already in such a short amount of time, a lot of things have gone on," Smith said. "And this is, for me, a perfect time to be together, get away from everything, learn to grow as a group. Obviously, we are here for one reason and one reason only and that's get points, but we'd like to do that and come back a better team."

Giroux said just getting on the road will be good for the Senators, who have played nine of their 13 games at Canadian Tire Centre, and have had one previous road trip this season of more than one game.

"We have played a lot at home, so to have a trip like this and kind of get all the guys together and spend some time together, I think it's going to be good," Giroux said.

Defenseman Erik Brannstrom (Eksjo) and goalie Anton Forsberg (Harnosand) were each born in Sweden and will be tour guides this week. The Senators have a paddle tennis tournament planned for Tuesday before a team dinner.

"I think the bonding is going to happen naturally because you're here, it's a new experience and a lot of guys have maybe never been over here, so that's going to happen naturally," Smith said. "Our job as coaches is to make sure we let them know the importance … these are the same two points that are available in March at home or in Columbus or Chicago, so I think you have to wrap your head around that, and not think this is an exhibition or a showcase kind of thing.

"You can enjoy that for a minute or two, but when we get to practice, in two days from now, we have to be serious, because I know as well as the Red Wings are playing, they will be ready."