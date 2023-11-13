NHL Global Series

Alfredsson giving Senators information, inspiration during NHL Global Series

Sweden native, Hall of Famer providing boost on, off ice ahead of game against Red Wings on Thursday

Alfredsson OTT global series practice with bug

© Eric Marin/NHL.com International

By Bill Price
@BillPriceNHL NHL.com Editor-in-Chief

STOCKHOLM -- It was fitting that on the day the Hockey Hall of Fame inducts its latest class, Daniel Alfredsson was on the ice in his native Sweden, where his incredible career began.

The native of Gothenburg, who was enshrined last year, spent Monday working with the Ottawa Senators ahead of the 2023 NHL Global Series presented by Fastenal.

The Senators will play two games at Avicii Arena, the first coming Thursday against the Detroit Red Wings (2 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, NHLN, BSDET).

Wearing a plain black jersey, black pants and a black helmet, the 50-year-old skated with the Senators, offered sage advice on the bench, and even participated in a few drills.

"It's pretty cool," said Senators defenseman Jacob Larsson, who is from Ljungby, Sweden. "He obviously was an amazing hockey player and he's an amazing guy. He's really big here in Sweden as well, and just to have him around is really nice. Just to talk to him and him give us some small tips, it's huge."

The leading scorer in Senators history with 1,108 points (426 goals, 682 assists) in 1,178 games, Alfredsson rejoined the organization Oct. 14, in a role that includes player development and coaching.

This is Alfredsson's second post-playing stint with the Senators. He was a senior advisor of hockey operations from 2015-17.

"He's in a role to help us, help the players," coach D.J. Smith said. "He loves the Ottawa Senators and he's been on the ice with us and been working with guys like Timmy (Stutzle) and guys that are in similar positions to him, the stresses, but not only that, the skills.

"But ultimately what you find out about 'Alfie' is how competitive he is and how much he wants to win, and how much he loves the Ottawa Senators."

alfie

© Eric Marin/NHL.com International

Alfredsson was selected by the Senators in the sixth round (No. 133) of the 1994 NHL Draft after playing for Molndal and Frolunda in his home country.

He made his NHL debut in 1995-96 and had 61 points (25 goals, 35 assists) in 82 games and was voted the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year. He played 17 of his 18 NHL seasons with the Senators; his final season came with the Red Wings in 2013-14, when he had 49 points (18 goals, 31 assists) in 68 games. His 1,157 NHL points (444 goals, 713 assists) rank second all-time among players from Sweden behind Mats Sundin (1,349).

Defenseman Erik Brannstrom, who is from Eksjo, Sweden, said having Alfredsson on the ice was a thrill.

"He's been awesome. He knows hockey better than anyone," Brannstrom said. "It's been awesome to skate with him. He gives us small things to think about in the game and he sees the game really well. It was awesome to have him out there.

"I mean, he's a legend in Ottawa and Sweden here, too, so really fun to have him on the trip."

Though he hasn't played in the NHL in 10 years, Alfredsson looked on top of his game Monday, showing off a fierce wrist shot during a shooting drill against goalie Joonas Korpisalo.

"It was early on (in the season), we lost some players, we had some salary cap things and 'Alfie' had to fill in on a couple of drills on the point," Smith said. "He looked pretty good."

Smith said what drives Alfredsson is his competitive nature, which extends beyond the rink.

"I had heard how competitive he was, whether it was pingpong or whatever. The other day I saw it firsthand," Smith said. "Mathieu Joseph and him were playing pingpong after the morning skate and I see Alfie go to the back, get his own case out, a leather case, pulled the pingpong paddle out. Different angles, whatever, and I knew the guy was serious when you have your own case. And he slapped 'Joe' up."

Forward Claude Giroux, who played against Alfredsson in the NHL, said his teammates appreciate what the Hall of Famer means to them.

"Playing against him wasn't very fun, he was a very smart player," Giroux said. "I mean, you see him at practice. I still think he should play. He just thinks the game differently. You know, to have him around the team, I think it's something that we don't take lightly."

Smith said having Alfredsson around could be a big spark for the Senators while in Sweden.

"For him to come home and be a part of this, it's going to mean something to him," Smith said. "And I know the guys are going to want to play for him as well."

