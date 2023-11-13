Alfredsson giving Senators information, inspiration during NHL Global Series

STOCKHOLM -- It was fitting that on the day the Hockey Hall of Fame inducts its latest class, Daniel Alfredsson was on the ice in his native Sweden, where his incredible career began.

The native of Gothenburg, who was enshrined last year, spent Monday working with the Ottawa Senators ahead of the 2023 NHL Global Series presented by Fastenal.

The Senators will play two games at Avicii Arena, the first coming Thursday against the Detroit Red Wings (2 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, NHLN, BSDET).

Wearing a plain black jersey, black pants and a black helmet, the 50-year-old skated with the Senators, offered sage advice on the bench, and even participated in a few drills.

"It's pretty cool," said Senators defenseman Jacob Larsson, who is from Ljungby, Sweden. "He obviously was an amazing hockey player and he's an amazing guy. He's really big here in Sweden as well, and just to have him around is really nice. Just to talk to him and him give us some small tips, it's huge."

The leading scorer in Senators history with 1,108 points (426 goals, 682 assists) in 1,178 games, Alfredsson rejoined the organization Oct. 14, in a role that includes player development and coaching.

This is Alfredsson's second post-playing stint with the Senators. He was a senior advisor of hockey operations from 2015-17.

"He's in a role to help us, help the players," coach D.J. Smith said. "He loves the Ottawa Senators and he's been on the ice with us and been working with guys like Timmy (Stutzle) and guys that are in similar positions to him, the stresses, but not only that, the skills.

"But ultimately what you find out about 'Alfie' is how competitive he is and how much he wants to win, and how much he loves the Ottawa Senators."