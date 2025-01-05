Raymond has goal, 2 assists to help Red Wings top Jets for 4th straight win

WINNIPEG -- Lucas Raymond had a goal and two assists, and the Detroit Red Wings hung on to defeat the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 at Canada Life Centre on Saturday.
Dylan Larkin scored twice, and Moritz Seider had three assists for the Red Wings (17-18-4), who have won four straight. Patrick Kane had two assists, and Alex Lyon made 21 saves.
Josh Morrissey and Nikolaj Ehlers scored for the Jets (27-12-2), who have lost three straight (0-2-1). Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves.
Larkin gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead on the power play at 6:25 of the first period, beating Hellebuyck with a high wrist shot from the right circle to the stick side.
Raymond’s power-play goal made it 2-0 at 4:33 of the second period. His one-timer deflected in off the stick of Jets defenseman Neal Pionk.
Morrissey cut it to 2-1 1:15 later with a point shot through traffic at 5:48.
Alex DeBrincat pushed it to 3-1 at 7:14 of the third period, finishing a give-and-go with Kane.
Ehlers made it 3-2 at 16:45 by tipping Pionk’s point shot.
Larkin scored into an empty net at 19:31 for the 4-2 final.
Winnipeg defenseman Colin Miller left the game late in the first period after taking a puck to the neck area.