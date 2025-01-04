Red Wings at Jets projected lineups

RED WINGS (16-18-4) at JETS (27-11-2)
7 p.m. ET; SNW, FDSNDET
Red Wings projected lineup
Joe Veleno -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane
Jonatan Berggren -- J.T. Compher -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Michael Rasmussen -- Marco Kasper -- Tyler Motte
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson -- Justin Holl
Erik Gustafsson -- Albert Johansson
Alex Lyon
Cam Talbot
Scratched: William Lagesson, Christian Fischer
Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Alex Iafallo
Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Rasmus Kupari
Josh Morrissey -- Neal Pionk
Colin Miller -- Dylan DeMelo
Ville Heinola -- Logan Stanley
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Dominic Toninato
Injured: Dylan Samberg (foot), Haydn Fleury (lower body), Mason Appleton (undisclosed)
Status report
Petry, a defenseman, traveled with the Red Wings but will not play after he was injured during a 5-4 win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday; Detroit recalled Lagesson, a defenseman, from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Friday. … The Jets held an optional morning skate and will use the same lineup from a 4-3 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. … Appleton, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Friday, retroactive to Dec. 28.