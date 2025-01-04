Red Wings at Jets projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

RED WINGS (16-18-4) at JETS (27-11-2)

7 p.m. ET; SNW, FDSNDET

Red Wings projected lineup

Joe Veleno -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane

Jonatan Berggren -- J.T. Compher -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Michael Rasmussen -- Marco Kasper -- Tyler Motte

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Justin Holl

Erik Gustafsson -- Albert Johansson

Alex Lyon

Cam Talbot

Scratched: William Lagesson, Christian Fischer

Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Alex Iafallo

Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Rasmus Kupari

Josh Morrissey -- Neal Pionk

Colin Miller -- Dylan DeMelo

Ville Heinola -- Logan Stanley

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Dominic Toninato

Injured: Dylan Samberg (foot), Haydn Fleury (lower body), Mason Appleton (undisclosed)

Status report

Petry, a defenseman, traveled with the Red Wings but will not play after he was injured during a 5-4 win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday; Detroit recalled Lagesson, a defenseman, from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Friday. … The Jets held an optional morning skate and will use the same lineup from a 4-3 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. … Appleton, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Friday, retroactive to Dec. 28.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Wedgewood will 'miss some time' for Avalanche with injury

Bennett fined $5,000 for actions in Panthers game

Matthews to return from upper-body injury for Maple Leafs against Bruins

NHL On Tap: Maple Leafs host Bruins in Atlantic Division showdown

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL Morning Skate for Jan. 4

Saros makes 27 saves, Predators shut out Canucks to end 3-game skid

Draisaitl scores late to extend point streak to 13, lift Oilers past Ducks

Blackhawks hold off Canadiens, stop losing streak at 5

Saad scores natural hat trick, Blues shut out Senators

Panthers recover to defeat Penguins in shootout

Cole Hutson making name for himself with U.S. at 2025 World Junior Championship

Florida Panthers Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Lundqvist, Chara headline IIHF Hall of Fame Class of 2025

Capitals have retooled roster on fly while Ovechkin closes in on Gretzky

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings