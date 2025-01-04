Red Wings at Jets projected lineups

Status report

Petry, a defenseman, traveled with the Red Wings but will not play after he was injured during a 5-4 win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday; Detroit recalled Lagesson, a defenseman, from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Friday. … The Jets held an optional morning skate and will use the same lineup from a 4-3 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. … Appleton, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Friday, retroactive to Dec. 28.