Red Wings at Jets projected lineups

RED WINGS (31-16-5) at JETS (20-23-7)

7 p.m. ET; SNW, FDSNDET

Red Wings projected lineup

Marco Kasper -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane

Emmitt Finnie -- J.T. Compher -- James van Riemsdyk

Elmer Soderblom -- Michael Rasmussen -- Mason Appleton

Jacob Bernard-Docker -- Moritz Seider

Axel Sandin-Pellikka -- Ben Chiarot

Albert Johansson -- Travis Hamonic

Cam Talbot

John Gibson

Scratched: Erik Gustafsson

Injured: Simon Edvinsson (lower body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Perfetti -- Jonathan Toews -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Vladislav Namestnikov

Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Tanner Pearson

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson

Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Danny Zhilkin, Isaak Phillips, Gustav Nyquist

Injured: Haydn Fleury (bruised back), Colin Miller (knee), Neal Pionk (undisclosed)

Status report

The Red Wings will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-3 overtime loss at the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. … Edvinsson will miss his second straight game and will be evaluated later this week, Detroit coach Todd McLellan said; the defenseman skated in warmups prior to the game Thursday but did not play. ... The Jets will go with the same lineup from a 2-1 shootout loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday.

