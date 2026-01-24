Red Wings at Jets projected lineups

RED WINGS (31-16-5) at JETS (20-23-7)
7 p.m. ET; SNW, FDSNDET
Red Wings projected lineup
Marco Kasper -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane
Emmitt Finnie -- J.T. Compher -- James van Riemsdyk
Elmer Soderblom -- Michael Rasmussen -- Mason Appleton
Jacob Bernard-Docker -- Moritz Seider
Axel Sandin-Pellikka -- Ben Chiarot
Albert Johansson -- Travis Hamonic
Cam Talbot
John Gibson
Scratched: Erik Gustafsson
Injured: Simon Edvinsson (lower body)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Cole Perfetti -- Jonathan Toews -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Vladislav Namestnikov
Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Tanner Pearson
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson
Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Danny Zhilkin, Isaak Phillips, Gustav Nyquist
Injured: Haydn Fleury (bruised back), Colin Miller (knee), Neal Pionk (undisclosed)
Status report
The Red Wings will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-3 overtime loss at the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. … Edvinsson will miss his second straight game and will be evaluated later this week, Detroit coach Todd McLellan said; the defenseman skated in warmups prior to the game Thursday but did not play. ... The Jets will go with the same lineup from a 2-1 shootout loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday.