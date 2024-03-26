Red Wings at Capitals

RED WINGS (36-29-6) at CAPITALS (35-26-9)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSDET
Red Wings projected lineup
David Perron -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane
Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- Christian Fischer
Joe Veleno -- Alex Czarnik -- Robby Fabbri
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson -- Jeff Petry
Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere
Alex Lyon
James Reimer
Scratched: Justin Holl, Jonatan Berggren, Daniel Sprong
Injured: Ville Husso (lower body), Jake Walman (lower body)
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Connor McMichael -- T.J. Oshie
Ivan Miroshnichenko -- Dylan Strome -- Aliaksei Protas
Max Pacioretty -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Michael Sgarbossa
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin -- Nick Jensen
Alexander Alexeyev -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Ethan Bear
Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)
Suspended: Tom Wilson
Status report
Petry, who did not practice Monday because of an illness, took part in the Red Wings morning skate Tuesday and is expected to play. … Walman will miss his fourth straight game; the defenseman skated Monday for the first time since he was injured in a 6-3 loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 17. ... Lyon will make his second straight start after Reimer started the previous two games. ... Milano took part in the Capitals morning skate Tuesday after leaving in the first period of a 3-0 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday but remained on the ice with the scratches afterward; coach Spencer Carbery did not rule him out. ... Lindgren will start for the sixth time in seven games. ... Wilson, a forward, will serve the third of his six-game suspension for high-sticking Toronto Maple Leafs forward Noah Gregor during a 7-3 loss Wednesday.