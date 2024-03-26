Red Wings at Capitals

RED WINGS (36-29-6) at CAPITALS (35-26-9)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSDET

Red Wings projected lineup

David Perron -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane

Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- Christian Fischer

Joe Veleno -- Alex Czarnik -- Robby Fabbri

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Jeff Petry

Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere

Alex Lyon

James Reimer

Scratched: Justin Holl, Jonatan Berggren, Daniel Sprong

Injured: Ville Husso (lower body), Jake Walman (lower body)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Connor McMichael -- T.J. Oshie

Ivan Miroshnichenko -- Dylan Strome -- Aliaksei Protas

Max Pacioretty -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Michael Sgarbossa

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Nick Jensen

Alexander Alexeyev -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Ethan Bear

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)

Suspended: Tom Wilson

Status report

Petry, who did not practice Monday because of an illness, took part in the Red Wings morning skate Tuesday and is expected to play. … Walman will miss his fourth straight game; the defenseman skated Monday for the first time since he was injured in a 6-3 loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 17. ... Lyon will make his second straight start after Reimer started the previous two games. ... Milano took part in the Capitals morning skate Tuesday after leaving in the first period of a 3-0 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday but remained on the ice with the scratches afterward; coach Spencer Carbery did not rule him out. ... Lindgren will start for the sixth time in seven games. ... Wilson, a forward, will serve the third of his six-game suspension for high-sticking Toronto Maple Leafs forward Noah Gregor during a 7-3 loss Wednesday.