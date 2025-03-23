Hertl gets hat trick, Golden Knights top Red Wings

Eichel had a goal and three assists, and Nicolas Roy and Mark Stone also scored for the Golden Knights (41-20-8), who have won two straight. Adin Hill made 28 saves.

Patrick Kane had a goal and two assists, and Lucas Raymond and Alex DeBrincat also scored for the Red Wings (32-31-6), who have lost eight of their past 10. Cam Talbot made 29 saves.

Raymond scored at 4:47 of the first period to give Detroit a 1-0 lead on the power play. His shot from the left circle went off Alex Pietrangelo’s stick and through Hill’s five-hole.

Hertl tied the game 1-1 at 11:47 with a power-play goal, scoring at the far post after a pass from Stone.

Hertl scored his second of the game at 16:22 to make it 2-1 Vegas by tipping in a Brayden McNabb shot from the point.

Roy scored off the rush at 19:57, extending the Golden Knights lead to 3-1.

Kane collected a rebound and roofed a shot on the power play at 1:49 of the second period to cut the lead to 3-2.

Stone pushed it to 4-2 at 7:07, shooting a rebound into an open net following a shot from Pietrangelo.

Hertl completed the hat trick at 8:02 on the power play to make it 5-2.

DeBrincat made it 5-3 at 9:36 of the third period with a wrist shot from the right circle over Hill's glove.

Eichel scored an empty-net goal at 18:59 for the 6-3 final and his 600th NHL career point.