Red Wings at Golden Knights

RED WINGS (33-24-6) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (33-23-7)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSDET

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Joe Veleno -- Patrick Kane

Michael Rasmussen -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond

Robby Fabbri -- Christian Fischer -- David Perron

Andrew Copp -- Daniel Sprong

Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere

Justin Holl

James Reimer

Alex Lyon

Scratched: None

Injured: Ville Husso (lower body), Dylan Larkin (lower body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault

Pavel Dorofeyev -- Chandler Stephenson -- Anthony Mantha

Brendan Brisson -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio

Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Ben Hutton

Adin Hill

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Ben Hutton

Injured: William Carrier (upper body), Paul Cotter (undisclosed), Brett Howden (upper body), Alec Martinez (lower body), Mark Stone (lacerated spleen), Tomas Hertl (knee surgery)

Status report

The Red Wings did not hold a morning skate Saturday, but are expected dress the same 18 skaters they used in 4-0 loss at the Arizona Coyotes on Friday. ... Each team is expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... Reimer will start after Lyon made 20 saves at Arizona. ... Stone, a forward, is expected to miss the rest of the regular season. ... The Golden Knights recalled Brisson, a forward, from Henderson of the American Hockey League. … Cotter, a forward, will be a game-time decision. ... Hill is expected to make his third straight start. ... Howden, a forward, took part in the Vegas morning skate waring a red no-contact jersey.