Red Wings at Golden Knights

RED WINGS (33-24-6) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (33-23-7)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSDET
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- Joe Veleno -- Patrick Kane
Michael Rasmussen -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond
Robby Fabbri -- Christian Fischer -- David Perron
Andrew Copp -- Daniel Sprong
Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry
Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere
Justin Holl
James Reimer
Alex Lyon
Scratched: None
Injured: Ville Husso (lower body), Dylan Larkin (lower body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault
Pavel Dorofeyev -- Chandler Stephenson -- Anthony Mantha
Brendan Brisson -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio
Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud
Ben Hutton
Adin Hill
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Ben Hutton
Injured: William Carrier (upper body), Paul Cotter (undisclosed), Brett Howden (upper body), Alec Martinez (lower body), Mark Stone (lacerated spleen), Tomas Hertl (knee surgery)
Status report
The Red Wings did not hold a morning skate Saturday, but are expected dress the same 18 skaters they used in 4-0 loss at the Arizona Coyotes on Friday. ... Each team is expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... Reimer will start after Lyon made 20 saves at Arizona. ... Stone, a forward, is expected to miss the rest of the regular season. ... The Golden Knights recalled Brisson, a forward, from Henderson of the American Hockey League. … Cotter, a forward, will be a game-time decision. ... Hill is expected to make his third straight start. ... Howden, a forward, took part in the Vegas morning skate waring a red no-contact jersey.