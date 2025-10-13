Appleton breaks tie late, Red Wings recover to top Maple Leafs

TORONTO -- Mason Appleton broke a tie with 45 seconds remaining in the third period, and the Detroit Red Wings recovered to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 at Scotiabank Arena on Monday.
After Ben Chiarot’s shot from the point was blocked by Auston Matthews, Appleton got to the rebound and shot over Anthony Stolarz’s blocker from just above the left face-off dot.
Dylan Larkin and James van Riemsdyk scored, and Cam Talbot made 38 saves for the Red Wings (2-1-0), who won 6-3 against the Maple Leafs on Saturday.
Matthew Knies had a goal and an assist, Calle Jarnkrok scored, and Anthony Stolarz made 12 saves for the Maple Leafs (1-2-0), who have lost two in a row. Easton Cowan, who was selected No. 28 by Toronto in the 2023 NHL Draft, had one shot on goal in 14:05 of ice time in his NHL debut.
Toronto outshot Detroit 41-15.
Larkin put the Red Wings up 1-0 on the power play at 18:55 when he backhanded a loose puck at the top of the crease over Stolarz's glove during a net-mouth scramble.
Van Riemsdyk, who made his season debut for Detroit, put the Red Wings up 2-0 at 4:25 of the second period with a breakaway goal.
Knies cut it to 2-1 at 7:29 of the third period when he redirected a pass from Bobby McMann off his skate at the top of the goal crease.
Jarnkrok buried a wrist shot from the right circle to tie it 2-2 at 13:42. Knies sent a backhanded pass through the slot to Jarnkrok, who shot over Talbot’s blocker. The goal extended Jarnkrok’s season-opening goal streak to three games.
Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond left the game at 8:45 of the second period after taking a hit along the boards from Maple Leafs defenseman Chris Tanev.