Red Wings end 3-game skid with win against Blues

ST. LOUIS -- Lucas Raymond had a goal and an assist in the third period for the Detroit Red Wings, who rallied for a 6-4 win against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Tuesday.
"This one feels nice," Raymond said. "On a back-to-back (Detroit lost 6-3 to the Dallas Stars on Monday) and to have a comeback like that in the third, I think that says a lot about our team. For sure, it’s a nice one.
"It says a lot about our group to come back in the third. To get one on the power play felt good. I’m very happy with the win. Good step."
Michael Rasmussen also had a goal and an assist, and Joe Veleno had two assists for the Red Wings (15-9-4), who ended a three-game losing streak (0-2-1). Ville Husso made 33 saves in his first start against St. Louis since being traded to Detroit for a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft on July 8, 2022.
"I’m ecstatic," Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. "Obviously, we’re going through a tough time with where our roster is at. Every team goes through it. We’re going through it now. We’ve got to battle, and for us to play on the road back-to-back and trailing in the third, especially after the way that fourth goal went in for them, it’s a huge win for us. I like how we played down the stretch. It’s a really huge win for us.
"Guys stayed on task. I really appreciate the guys battling and getting it down there in the third."
Kevin Hayes scored twice, and Jordan Binnington made 26 saves for the Blues (13-14-1), who extended their losing streak to a season-long four games.
"We got beat at our blue paint tonight for three goals," St. Louis coach Craig Berube said. "We did a lot of good things in the game, scored enough goals to win, but we didn't do a good enough job in the blue paint tonight."
Raymond tied it 4-4 just 48 seconds into the third period, scoring five-hole with a one-timer from the slot off a bumper pass from Veleno on a power play.
"That gave us momentum right away and something to build off," Raymond said. "We trust what we’re doing and it paid off."
Robby Fabbri gave the Red Wings a 5-4 lead at 6:38 when he redirected in Raymond's centering pass from the edge of the crease.
"I knew [Fabbri] was there," Blues defenseman Torey Krug said. "They flung a puck. I don't know how fast the puck was going, you guys have all the data, you can look it up. I didn't see it. It went in. Most times not. I hope that that doesn't go in and I can get a piece of it off my skate or something, but that's just what happened."
Rasmussen scored a short-handed goal into an empty net at 18:21 for the 6-4 final.
"Resilience in this room is something we pride ourselves in," Fabbri said. "We use that to our advantage. A win like this is a big one for the group.
"We’ve had a lot of guys step up in bigger roles. Games like this will take all of us, and games like this one feel the best."
Brandon Saad gave the Blues a 1-0 lead at 5:56 of the first period. He beat Husso, who was off his angle, from below the right circle off a cross-slot pass from Pavel Buchnevich.
Jake Walman tied it 1-1 at 13:33, roofing a rebound from a sharp angle over Binnington's left shoulder.
Jonatan Berggren gave the Red Wings a 2-1 lead at 15:31 on a rebound after Jeff Petry's initial shot hit the left post.
Hayes tied it 2-2 at 1:40 of the second period with a redirection of Nick Leddy's shot from the left point. He then scored 31 seconds later to put St. Louis back in front 3-2 after he intercepted a clearing attempt from Moritz Seider in the high slot.
Seider tied it 3-3 at 9:47. Rasmussen threw the puck toward the net from a sharp angle, where it hit off Binnington's stick and the skate of Kasperi Kapanen before it deflected to Seider, who scored off the post.
Marco Scandella responded for the Blues to make it 4-3 at 16:53, scoring on a short-handed breakaway after Shayne Gostisbehere broke his stick on a one-timer.
"Just a broken play and it got away. I put it in, but it doesn't mean anything when you lose," Scandella said. "I was trying to bait [Husso] with the shot and then just saw the far side was open."
NOTES: Red Wings forward David Perron served the second of a six-game suspension for cross-checking Ottawa Senators defenseman Artem Zub. ... Fabbri has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in his past eight games and five points (four goals, one assist) in three games against the Blues, who he played for from 2015-19. ... St. Louis lost for the first time when scoring first (12-1-0) and when leading after two periods (11-1-0). ... Scandella's short-handed goal was the eighth scored by the Blues this season, which leads the NHL. ... Berggren's goal was his second in as many days after he scored his first of the season in the loss to the Stars on Monday. ... Seider has five goals in 28 games this season. He had five goals in 82 games in 2022-23.