Red Wings end 3-game skid with win against Blues

"This one feels nice," Raymond said. "On a back-to-back (Detroit lost 6-3 to the Dallas Stars on Monday) and to have a comeback like that in the third, I think that says a lot about our team. For sure, it’s a nice one.

"It says a lot about our group to come back in the third. To get one on the power play felt good. I’m very happy with the win. Good step."

Michael Rasmussen also had a goal and an assist, and Joe Veleno had two assists for the Red Wings (15-9-4), who ended a three-game losing streak (0-2-1). Ville Husso made 33 saves in his first start against St. Louis since being traded to Detroit for a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft on July 8, 2022.

"I’m ecstatic," Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. "Obviously, we’re going through a tough time with where our roster is at. Every team goes through it. We’re going through it now. We’ve got to battle, and for us to play on the road back-to-back and trailing in the third, especially after the way that fourth goal went in for them, it’s a huge win for us. I like how we played down the stretch. It’s a really huge win for us.

"Guys stayed on task. I really appreciate the guys battling and getting it down there in the third."

Kevin Hayes scored twice, and Jordan Binnington made 26 saves for the Blues (13-14-1), who extended their losing streak to a season-long four games.

"We got beat at our blue paint tonight for three goals," St. Louis coach Craig Berube said. "We did a lot of good things in the game, scored enough goals to win, but we didn't do a good enough job in the blue paint tonight."