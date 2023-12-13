Berube fired as Blues coach, replaced by Bannister

Won Stanley Cup in 2019 with St. Louis, which has lost 4 in row

NHL Craig Berube

© Derek Cain/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Craig Berube was fired as coach of the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday and replaced by Drew Bannister.

Bannister, who coached Springfield of the American Hockey League, will travel to St. Louis on Wednesday and serve his first game behind the bench Thursday against the Ottawa Senators at Enterprise Center.

Berube was in his sixth season as Blues coach and was behind the bench for their fourth straight loss, 6-4 to the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. St. Louis (13-14-1) is sixth in the Central Division and ranks 26th in the NHL in goals per game (2.82).

Berube, 57, replaced Mike Yeo as coach Nov. 20, 2018, and guided the Blues to their only Stanley Cup championship in 2019. He was 206-131-44.

Bannister, 49, has spent the past three seasons as Springfield's coach, going 93-58-19. He guided the Blues’ AHL affiliate to consecutive Calder Cup Playoff appearances, including in 2021-22, when it reached the Calder Cup Final.

Bannister also played 164 NHL regular-season games between the Tampa Bay Lightning, Edmonton Oilers, Anaheim Mighty Ducks and New York Rangers.

Discussing Berube being fired by Blues

