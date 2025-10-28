Red Wings at Blues projected lineup

RED WINGS (6-3-0) at BLUES (3-5-1)
8:15 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNDET
Red Wings projected lineup
Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat -- Marco Kasper -- Mason Appleton
Andrew Copp -- J.T. Compher -- Jonatan Berggren
Michael Rasmussen -- James van Riemsdyk
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Jacob Bernard-Docker -- Albert Johansson
Travis Hamonic
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Elmer Soderblom
Injured: Patrick Kane (upper body)
Blues projected lineup
Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Pavel Buchnevich -- Pius Suter -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Mathieu Joseph -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Alexandre Texier
Alexey Torpochenko -- Nick Bjugstad -- Nathan Walker
Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk
Tyler Tucker -- Logan Mailloux
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Matthew Kessel
Injured: Robert Thomas (upper body), Jake Neighbours (lower body)
Status report
Kane did not accompany the Red Wings to start their five-game road trip but he could join the team later; the forward will miss his fifth straight game. ... Detroit could use 11 forwards and seven defensemen for a second consecutive game. ... The Blues did not hold a morning skate. ... Thomas and Neighbours, each a forward, are questionable. Each missed a 6-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday.