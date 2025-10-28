Red Wings at Blues projected lineup

RED WINGS (6-3-0) at BLUES (3-5-1)

8:15 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNDET

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat -- Marco Kasper -- Mason Appleton

Andrew Copp -- J.T. Compher -- Jonatan Berggren

Michael Rasmussen -- James van Riemsdyk

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Jacob Bernard-Docker -- Albert Johansson

Travis Hamonic

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Elmer Soderblom

Injured: Patrick Kane (upper body)

Blues projected lineup

Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Pavel Buchnevich -- Pius Suter -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Mathieu Joseph -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Alexandre Texier

Alexey Torpochenko -- Nick Bjugstad -- Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Tyler Tucker -- Logan Mailloux

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Matthew Kessel

Injured: Robert Thomas (upper body), Jake Neighbours (lower body)

Status report

Kane did not accompany the Red Wings to start their five-game road trip but he could join the team later; the forward will miss his fifth straight game. ... Detroit could use 11 forwards and seven defensemen for a second consecutive game. ... The Blues did not hold a morning skate. ... Thomas and Neighbours, each a forward, are questionable. Each missed a 6-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday.

