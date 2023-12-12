Red Wings at Blues

RED WINGS (14-9-4) at BLUES (13-13-1)
7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane
Michael Rasmussen -- Joe Veleno -- Lucas Raymond
Robby Fabbri -- Christian Fischer -- Daniel Sprong
Jonatan Berggren -- Austin Czarnik -- Zach Aston-Reese
Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry
Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere
Ville Husso
Alex Lyon
Scratched: James Reimer, Justin Holl
Injured: Dylan Larkin (upper body), J.T. Compher (upper body), Klim Kostin (undisclosed)
Suspended: David Perron
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Kasperi Kapanen
Kevin Hayes -- Brayden Schenn -- Oskar Sundqvist
Alexey Toropchenko -- Hugh McGing -- Sammy Blais
Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko
Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk
Marco Scandella -- Scott Perunovich
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Jakub Vrana, Nikita Alexandrov, Tyler Tucker
Injured: None
Status report
The Red Wings did not hold a morning skate. ... Perron, a forward, was suspended six games by the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday for cross-checking Ottawa Senators defenseman Artem Zub at 13:50 of the first period on Saturday. ... Husso could start after Reimer made 29 saves in a 6-3 loss against the Dallas Stars on Monday. ... Krug will play after missing practice Monday because of a personal matter. ... Buchnevich will play center for the first time this season. ... Blais will play after being a healthy scratch the past two games.