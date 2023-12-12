Red Wings at Blues

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

RED WINGS (14-9-4) at BLUES (13-13-1)

7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane

Michael Rasmussen -- Joe Veleno -- Lucas Raymond

Robby Fabbri -- Christian Fischer -- Daniel Sprong

Jonatan Berggren -- Austin Czarnik -- Zach Aston-Reese 

Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere

Ville Husso

Alex Lyon

Scratched: James Reimer, Justin Holl

Injured: Dylan Larkin (upper body), J.T. Compher (upper body), Klim Kostin (undisclosed)

Suspended: David Perron

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Kasperi Kapanen

Kevin Hayes -- Brayden Schenn -- Oskar Sundqvist

Alexey Toropchenko -- Hugh McGing -- Sammy Blais

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk

Marco Scandella -- Scott Perunovich

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Jakub Vrana, Nikita Alexandrov, Tyler Tucker

Injured: None

Status report

The Red Wings did not hold a morning skate. ... Perron, a forward, was suspended six games by the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday for cross-checking Ottawa Senators defenseman Artem Zub at 13:50 of the first period on Saturday. ... Husso could start after Reimer made 29 saves in a 6-3 loss against the Dallas Stars on Monday. ... Krug will play after missing practice Monday because of a personal matter. ... Buchnevich will play center for the first time this season. ... Blais will play after being a healthy scratch the past two games.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
NHL On Tap News and Notes December 12

NHL On Tap: Kane leads shorthanded Red Wings against Blues
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
NHL betting odds for December 12 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 12
Calgary Flames Colorado Avalanche game recap December 11

Avalanche score 3 in 3rd period, rally past Flames
Detroit Red Wings Dallas Stars game recap December 11

Heiskanen has 3 points, Stars score 6 in win against Red Wings
NHL Buzz news and notes December 11

NHL Buzz: Larkin placed on injured reserve by Red Wings
Bedard ready for McDavid when Blackhawks visit Oilers

Bedard set for test with Blackhawks of facing Oilers' McDavid, 'best player in the world'
Arizona Coyotes Cooley returns to Pittsburgh to face Crosby Penguins

Cooley returns home with Coyotes for 1st game against Crosby, Penguins
Kenny Albert discusses motivation to write 1st book

Albert discusses motivation to write 1st book in Q&A with NHL.com
Bedard equipped to handle 'circus,' McDavid says

Bedard equipped to handle 'circus' surrounding generational player, McDavid says
Colton Parayko solidifying role as Blues number one defenseman

Parayko solidifying role as Blues' No. 1 defenseman
Arizona Coyotes Buffalo Sabres game recap December 11

Okposo, Robinson each has 3 points in Sabres win against Coyotes
Toronto Maple Leafs New York Islanders game recap December 11

Islanders recover for OT win against Tavares, Maple Leafs
Maple Leafs John Tavares gets 1000th NHL point against Islanders

Tavares reaches 1,000 NHL points in Maple Leafs OT loss
Mike Sullivan right person to coach Pittsburgh GM Dubas says 

Sullivan ‘right person’ to coach Penguins despite slow start, GM says
Erik Gudbranson suspended one game for actions in Blue Jackets game

Gudbranson suspended 1 game for actions in Blue Jackets game
Detroit Red Wings David Perron suspended six games

Perron suspended 6 games for actions in Red Wings game