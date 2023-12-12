Red Wings at Blues

RED WINGS (14-9-4) at BLUES (13-13-1)

7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane

Michael Rasmussen -- Joe Veleno -- Lucas Raymond

Robby Fabbri -- Christian Fischer -- Daniel Sprong

Jonatan Berggren -- Austin Czarnik -- Zach Aston-Reese

Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere

Ville Husso

Alex Lyon

Scratched: James Reimer, Justin Holl

Injured: Dylan Larkin (upper body), J.T. Compher (upper body), Klim Kostin (undisclosed)

Suspended: David Perron

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Kasperi Kapanen

Kevin Hayes -- Brayden Schenn -- Oskar Sundqvist

Alexey Toropchenko -- Hugh McGing -- Sammy Blais

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk

Marco Scandella -- Scott Perunovich

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Jakub Vrana, Nikita Alexandrov, Tyler Tucker

Injured: None

Status report

The Red Wings did not hold a morning skate. ... Perron, a forward, was suspended six games by the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday for cross-checking Ottawa Senators defenseman Artem Zub at 13:50 of the first period on Saturday. ... Husso could start after Reimer made 29 saves in a 6-3 loss against the Dallas Stars on Monday. ... Krug will play after missing practice Monday because of a personal matter. ... Buchnevich will play center for the first time this season. ... Blais will play after being a healthy scratch the past two games.