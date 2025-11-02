Red Wings at Sharks projected lineup

RED WINGS (8-4-0) at SHARKS (4-6-2)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, NBCSCA

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat -- Marco Kasper -- Mason Appleton

Andrew Copp -- J.T. Compher -- Jonatan Berggren

Elmer Soderblom -- Michael Rasmussen -- Austin Watson

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Cam Talbot

John Gibson

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, James van Riemsdyk

Injured: Patrick Kane (upper body)

Sharks projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

Philipp Kurashev -- Alexander Wennberg -- William Eklund

Collin Graf -- Michael Misa -- Jeff Skinner

Barclay Goodrow -- Patrick Giles -- Ty Dellandrea

Dmitry Orlov -- Vincent Iorio

Mario Ferraro -- John Klingberg

Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Vincent Desharnais

Alex Nedeljkovic

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Sam Dickinson, Ethan Cardwell

Injured: Nick Leddy (upper body), Adam Gaudette (upper body), Ryan Reaves (lower body), Timothy Liljegren (upper body)

Status report

Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said Kane is skating in Detroit, but the forward will not join the team on its road trip. ... The Sharks did not hold a morning skate. ... Liljegren is still be evaluated after the defenseman left a 3-2 overtime win against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said, and could be replaced by Iorio. ... Nedeljkovic could start after Askarov made 36 saves Saturday.