Red Wings at Sharks projected lineups

RED WINGS (7-9-1) at SHARKS (5-10-4)

10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, NBCSCA

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Andrew Copp -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane

Jonatan Berggren -- Marco Kasper -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Michael Rasmussen -- Joe Veleno -- Christian Fischer

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Erik Gustafsson -- Albert Johansson

Cam Talbot

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Justin Holl, Tyler Motte, William Lagesson

Injured: None

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund

Barclay Goodrow -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

Ty Dellandrea -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli

Klim Kostin -- Luke Kunin -- Carl Grundstrom

Henry Thrun -- Cody Ceci

Timothy Liljegren -- Mario Ferraro

Jake Walman -- Jan Rutta

Mackenzie Blackwood

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Jack Thompson, Givani Smith

Injured: Nico Sturm (upper body), Vitek Vanecek (upper body), Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body)

Status report

Edvinsson is expected to play after missing a 4-1 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. … Lagesson, a defenseman, was recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League. … The Sharks recalled Askarov from San Jose of the AHL; Vanecek, a goalie, is day to day after being injured in the first period of a 4-3 shootout loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. … Vlasic, a defenseman, skated Monday and is “progressing,” according to Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky. There is no timeline for his return. … Sturm, a forward, was placed on injured reserve.

