Red Wings at Sharks projected lineups
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Andrew Copp -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane
Jonatan Berggren -- Marco Kasper -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Michael Rasmussen -- Joe Veleno -- Christian Fischer
Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry
Erik Gustafsson -- Albert Johansson
Cam Talbot
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Justin Holl, Tyler Motte, William Lagesson
Injured: None
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund
Barclay Goodrow -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
Ty Dellandrea -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli
Klim Kostin -- Luke Kunin -- Carl Grundstrom
Henry Thrun -- Cody Ceci
Timothy Liljegren -- Mario Ferraro
Jake Walman -- Jan Rutta
Mackenzie Blackwood
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Jack Thompson, Givani Smith
Injured: Nico Sturm (upper body), Vitek Vanecek (upper body), Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body)
Status report
Edvinsson is expected to play after missing a 4-1 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. … Lagesson, a defenseman, was recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League. … The Sharks recalled Askarov from San Jose of the AHL; Vanecek, a goalie, is day to day after being injured in the first period of a 4-3 shootout loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. … Vlasic, a defenseman, skated Monday and is “progressing,” according to Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky. There is no timeline for his return. … Sturm, a forward, was placed on injured reserve.