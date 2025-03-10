Red Wings at Senators projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

RED WINGS (30-27-6) at SENATORS (32-25-5)

7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, Prime, FDSNDET

Red Wings projected lineup

Elmer Soderblom -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat -- Marco Kasper -- Patrick Kane

Jonatan Berggren -- J.T. Compher -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Tyler Motte -- Michael Rasmussen -- Craig Smith

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Albert Johansson

Erik Gustafsson -- Justin Holl

Cam Talbot

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Alex Lyon, Christian Fischer, Dominik Shine

Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed), Andrew Copp (upper body), Carter Mazur (upper body)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Matthew Highmore -- Adam Gaudette -- Fabian Zetterlund

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Travis Hamonic

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Nikolas Matinpalo

Injured: Nick Cousins (knee)

Status report

Mrazek, who was acquired in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, will dress for the first time with his new team. … Smith, who Detroit acquired in the same trade as Mrazek, will make his Red Wings debut. ... Zetterlund, who was acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Friday, will make his Senators debut. … Jensen missed the morning skate but is expected to play, Ottawa coach Travis Green said. Gilbert, a defenseman, was a placeholder for Jensen during the morning skate, and Matinpalo took reps as the seventh defenseman. Green said he will make a game-time decision on whether either player will dress.

