Red Wings at Senators projected lineups

RED WINGS (30-27-6) at SENATORS (32-25-5)
7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, Prime, FDSNDET
Red Wings projected lineup
Elmer Soderblom -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat -- Marco Kasper -- Patrick Kane
Jonatan Berggren -- J.T. Compher -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Tyler Motte -- Michael Rasmussen -- Craig Smith
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson -- Albert Johansson
Erik Gustafsson -- Justin Holl
Cam Talbot
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Alex Lyon, Christian Fischer, Dominik Shine
Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed), Andrew Copp (upper body), Carter Mazur (upper body)
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson
Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Matthew Highmore -- Adam Gaudette -- Fabian Zetterlund
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Travis Hamonic
Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Nikolas Matinpalo
Injured: Nick Cousins (knee)
Status report
Mrazek, who was acquired in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, will dress for the first time with his new team. … Smith, who Detroit acquired in the same trade as Mrazek, will make his Red Wings debut. ... Zetterlund, who was acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Friday, will make his Senators debut. … Jensen missed the morning skate but is expected to play, Ottawa coach Travis Green said. Gilbert, a defenseman, was a placeholder for Jensen during the morning skate, and Matinpalo took reps as the seventh defenseman. Green said he will make a game-time decision on whether either player will dress.