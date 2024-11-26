Red Wings score 3 in 3rd to rally past Islanders

Raymond gave Detroit a 3-2 lead at 13:53 of the third after he deflected a Simon Edvinsson point shot over Semyon Varlamov’s blocker.

Moritz Seider and Simon Edvinsson each had a goal and an assist, and Dylan Larkin also scored for the Red Wings (9-10-2), who have won two of their past three games. Alex Lyon made 28 saves.

Anders Lee and Kyle Palmieri scored for the Islanders (8-9-5), who have lost six of eight (2-3-3). Varlamov made 17 saves.

Lee gave New York a 1-0 lead at 4:35 of the first period after he beat a stick-less Lyon blocker side from just inside the left face-off dot. After Jean-Gabriel Pageau missed a chance in front, he picked up the puck behind the goal line and found Lee for the one-time finish.

Seider tied it 1-1 at 13:25 after he beat Varlamov high blocker side through a screen. From behind the net, Andrew Copp fed Seider for a one-timer from just inside the right circle.

Palmieri put the Islanders back ahead 2-1 at 7:42 of the second period. Lyon stopped a Brock Nelson deflection off an Isaiah George point shot, but Palmieri scored on the rebound.

George, 20, earned his first career point in his 10th NHL game.

Larkin tied it 2-2 at 11:20 of the third after he beat Varlamov around his right pad at from atop the crease. Justin Holl’s shot from the right boards landed on Larkin’s stick in front.

Edvinsson scored an empty-net goal with three seconds remaining for the 4-2 final.