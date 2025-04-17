NEWARK, N.J. -- Dylan Larkin and Jonatan Berggren each had a goal and an assist for the Detroit Red Wings in a 5-2 win against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Wednesday.
Hamilton returns for Devils in loss to Red Wings
Defenseman missed 18 games with lower-body injury; Larkin has 2 points for Detroit
Alex Lyon made 28 saves for Detroit (39-35-7), which has won five of its past seven.
Erik Haula had a goal and an assist, and Nico Daws made 22 saves for the Devils (42-33-7) in their regular-season finale. New Jersey finishes as the No. 3 seed in the Metropolitan Division for the Stanley Cup Playoffs and will face the Carolina Hurricanes, the No. 2 seed, in the Eastern Conference First Round.
Dougie Hamilton returned to the lineup for the Devils after the defenseman missed the previous 18 games because of a lower-body injury. He had four shots on goal and four blocked shots in 23:43 of ice time in his first game since March 4.
The Red Wings appeared to take a 1-0 lead 7:40 into the first period when Vladimir Tarasenko scored on a snapshot from the left circle on the power play, but the Devils successfully challenged for goalie interference by J.T. Compher.
Berggren gave Detroit a 1-0 lead at 17:07 of the first period on a snap shot from low in the left face-off circle.
Compher scored off a rush down right wing for a 2-0 lead at 5:20 of the second period.
Larkin pushed it to 3-0 on a snap shot from the high slot at 2:55 of the third period for his 30th goal of the season.
Haula scored a power-play goal on a tip-in from the slot to pull the Devils within 3-1 at 11:32.
Dawson Mercer then made it 3-2 on a snap shot from the slot at 14:21.
Alex DeBrincat scored his 38th goal of the season on a wrist shot from the high slot during a 4-on-4 at 17:09 to give Detroit a 4-2 lead. Marco Kasper scored an empty-net goal at 19:50 for the 5-2 final.