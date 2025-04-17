Hamilton returns for Devils in loss to Red Wings

Alex Lyon made 28 saves for Detroit (39-35-7), which has won five of its past seven.

Erik Haula had a goal and an assist, and Nico Daws made 22 saves for the Devils (42-33-7) in their regular-season finale. New Jersey finishes as the No. 3 seed in the Metropolitan Division for the Stanley Cup Playoffs and will face the Carolina Hurricanes, the No. 2 seed, in the Eastern Conference First Round.

Dougie Hamilton returned to the lineup for the Devils after the defenseman missed the previous 18 games because of a lower-body injury. He had four shots on goal and four blocked shots in 23:43 of ice time in his first game since March 4.

The Red Wings appeared to take a 1-0 lead 7:40 into the first period when Vladimir Tarasenko scored on a snapshot from the left circle on the power play, but the Devils successfully challenged for goalie interference by J.T. Compher.

Berggren gave Detroit a 1-0 lead at 17:07 of the first period on a snap shot from low in the left face-off circle.

Compher scored off a rush down right wing for a 2-0 lead at 5:20 of the second period.

Larkin pushed it to 3-0 on a snap shot from the high slot at 2:55 of the third period for his 30th goal of the season.

Haula scored a power-play goal on a tip-in from the slot to pull the Devils within 3-1 at 11:32.

Dawson Mercer then made it 3-2 on a snap shot from the slot at 14:21.

Alex DeBrincat scored his 38th goal of the season on a wrist shot from the high slot during a 4-on-4 at 17:09 to give Detroit a 4-2 lead. Marco Kasper scored an empty-net goal at 19:50 for the 5-2 final.